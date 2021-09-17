Priyanka Chopra: 6 stunning selfies of the actress that will inspire your sunglasses collection

    Priyanka Chopra is our current source of #GirlBoss inspo for everything. Yes, we're discussing careers, relationships, fashion, and other topics. Every time the actress is photographed or we see a new Instagram picture from her, we learn something new about her life and style. So we went through her Instagram account to discover some of the most beautiful statement sunglasses she's been wearing recently. Priyanka wears everything perfectly, from cat eyes to tiny sunglasses and more. Take a look at it here:

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Retro look

    The time she rocked these retro sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Big & Bold

    The time she rocked big and bold sunglasses in a bikini.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Oversized Rectangular Sunglasses

    When she look oh so cute in these oversized rectangular sunglasses

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Classic black round sunglasses

    When she looked gorgeous in these sunglasses while sipping her coconut drink

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Statement sunglasses

    When she looked ravishing in this look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Rectangular classic frame

    When she rocked this Rectangular classic frame look too!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images