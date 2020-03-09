Home
Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz to Vicky Kaushal in URI:The Surgical Strike: Here's how B town actors rose to fame

Check out the list of films in the career of actors like Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and more that proved to be their major rise to popularity.
    Actors' major rise to fame

    Actors' major rise to fame

    In spite of making a great debut in films, the actors do have their fair share of struggles to make it big and garner immense popularity. It is a journey in itself and while some actors get it pretty early in their career some have to wait for a while to become a known face. Every actor usually has that film in their career which makes them quite popular and is their major rise to fame. It often happens that people remember them by the names of their characters or films which become a benchmark in their filmography. Check out such a list of films that proved to be a massive turning point in the careers of these Bollywood actors.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo made a fantastic debut with Refugee which bagged her a lot of critical appreciation from the audience. She later delivered some amazing performances in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Asoka and Ajnabee. However, the actress became extremely popular for her iconic role as Poo aka Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is loved till date.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 9
    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Before starring as the lead in Aashiqui 2 which made him a popular name amongst that generation, the actor was also a part of films like London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish in supporting roles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 9
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    One of the best actors of this generation, she is versatile and talented to no bounds. She made her debut in 2006 in the film Gangster. She later went on to deliver spectacular performances in films like Woh Lamhe and Life in a... Metro. The diva's major rise to fame was with her stellar performance as Shonali Bose in Fashion co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas that bagged her the prestigious National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress. She also gained immense popularity for her role in Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and has been unstoppable ever since.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 9
    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal

    The Manmarziyaan actor was amazing in films like Masaan and Zubaan which garnered him immense critical appreciation. The actors' major rise to fame was with his role as Iqbal Syed in the Alia Bhatt co-starrer Raazi. He also went on to become a nationwide crush with his role as Major Vihaan Shergill in the war-drama titled URI: The Surgical Strike.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu had created her mark in the South film industry before making her debut in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor. Soon after her supporting role in Baby and her performance in Pink, she became extremely popular and has delivered some of her best performances in films like Naam Shabana, Badla and Thappad to name a few.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 9
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    The Pyaar Ka Punchnama heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan was a popular name amongst the youth due to the Punchnama series. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a turning point in his career as this film brought him tremendous popularity and he soon became a household name.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 9
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    PeeCee is a global icon and she made her debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The actress garnered immense critical and commercial popularity for her negative role in Aitraaz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The diva absolutely nailed her performance and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 9
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    The actor made his debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. Known for his choices of unconventional roles, the actor gained immense love and popularity amongst the audience for his brilliant performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He has been unstoppable ever since and has recently delivered a chain of consecutive hits.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

