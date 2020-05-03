X
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: From pregnancy rumours to age controversy; 5 times 'NickYanka' made headlines

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are popular and one of the most loved couples in the world. Check out times when they made headlines and brought a storm on the internet!
May 3, 2020
    Times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines

    It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The two initially started talking on social media in September 2016. In 2017, the couple met at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” Amid all the friendly flirtation and conversations, Nick recalls getting down on one knee and saying, "You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud." The rest is history. From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. However, the couple was initially called out for their age gap of 10 years. Nick Jonas addressed this 10-year age gap with Priyanka Chopra on The Voice and said, "My wife is 37. It's cool." Nick is very adorably known as 'Nick Jiju' by all the Indian fans. Their social media posts speak volumes of their love as fans cannot get enough of their endearing mushy moments. Today we list the times when the couple made headlines!

    The first-ever official appearance together

    How can we ever forget this! The couple's MET Gala 2017 appearance became one of the most hyped events of the year and the dating rumours started floating on the internet. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun,” Chopra said at the time. “We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, ‘Hey let’s go together,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go together.’ And it just ended up working out,” revealed the actress.

    Pregnancy rumours

    Quite often after their marriage, the couple made headlines for being pregnant. However, the actress and her mom Madhu Chopra often rubbished all the rumours mentioning how it is just a bad camera angle that's responsible for the pictures being shown in a way and the couple is not expecting their first child.

    Divorce rumours

    Last year, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were busy painting the town red, reports about their rumoured divorce were spreading like wildfire. However, the report soon received an international backlash and the publication was reportedly forced to pull the article down. PeeCee's cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra opened up about it and said, "All I will say is that it was a terrible article. But whatever my reaction was remained between us [family]. I don't need to say it as it's not for public consumption," Parineeti told Hindustan Times.

    One where Priyanka Chopra was called out for getting Nick's age wrong

    Priyanka Chopra posted an Instagram to celebrate her husband Nick Jonas' new tequila brand Villa One and made a small factual error that made major headlines. Chopra got Jonas' age wrong in her caption. "So proud," she wrote. "When you own your tequila at 27! @villaone" She was called out by a few fans for getting his age wrong and saying that he was '26' to which NickYanka reacted with a cute Instagram stories banter mentioning how the star will be turning 27 in a few days!

    When Priyanka Chopra was called 'A Scam' by a celebrity writer of a magazine

    In an international magazine, an article was published three days after the couple got married. The article said, "But there's something that not many people know, or choose to accept, about the global sensation that is Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That's right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I'll tell you why I think so." The backlash from fans, other publications and celebrities including Joe Jonas and Sophie turner was swift. However, soon after the writer of this article tweeted, "I want to sincerely apologise to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and the readers, I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry".

