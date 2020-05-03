Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: From pregnancy rumours to age controversy; 5 times 'NickYanka' made headlines

1 / 6

Times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines

It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The two initially started talking on social media in September 2016. In 2017, the couple met at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” Amid all the friendly flirtation and conversations, Nick recalls getting down on one knee and saying, "You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud." The rest is history. From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. However, the couple was initially called out for their age gap of 10 years. Nick Jonas addressed this 10-year age gap with Priyanka Chopra on The Voice and said, "My wife is 37. It's cool." Nick is very adorably known as 'Nick Jiju' by all the Indian fans. Their social media posts speak volumes of their love as fans cannot get enough of their endearing mushy moments. Today we list the times when the couple made headlines!

Photo Credit : Getty