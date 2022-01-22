Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child: 5 times the couple spoke up about embracing parenthood

4 / 5

When Priyanka joked about 'expecting' & left Nick red-faced

Priyanka recently participated in her family show, The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Her one statement in the show left Nick shocked. The actress quite subtly, told Nick ‘we are expecting’ that left Nick absolutely red-faced. The actor tried to troll Nick by making the big announcement. She said she and Nick are the only couple without babies in the family but they are soon going to welcome a child and that she was expecting. While Nick almost just stood up with a blank face, Priyanka instantly broke into laughter mentioning that it was a joke and one should have seen how Nick’s reaction.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram