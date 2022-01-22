Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child: 5 times the couple spoke up about embracing parenthood

Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:05 AM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    When Priyanka joked about having a cricket team with Nick

    When Priyanka joked about having a cricket team with Nick

    In an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka Chopra had once opened up about starting a family with her husband Nick Jonas In that interview she joked that she would want 'a cricket team which consists of 11 players of children.' "I do want children, as many as I can have," she said before clarifying, "A cricket team? I'm not so sure."

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    When Nick Jonas gushed about starting family with PeeCee

    When Nick Jonas gushes about starting family with PeeCee

    In an interview with Extra, Nick Jonas gushed about starting a family with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” the Voice judge, told Extra. “Just knocking wood that it happens.”

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    When Priyanka revealed that having kids were a 'big part of their desire'

    When Priyanka revealed that having kids were a 'big part of their desire'

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had laughed at how her mother had “no hope” about her settling down. The actor also got candid about the next phase in her married life – motherhood. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” said Priyanka.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    When Priyanka joked about 'expecting' & left Nick red-faced

    When Priyanka joked about 'expecting' & left Nick red-faced

    Priyanka recently participated in her family show, The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Her one statement in the show left Nick shocked. The actress quite subtly, told Nick ‘we are expecting’ that left Nick absolutely red-faced. The actor tried to troll Nick by making the big announcement. She said she and Nick are the only couple without babies in the family but they are soon going to welcome a child and that she was expecting. While Nick almost just stood up with a blank face, Priyanka instantly broke into laughter mentioning that it was a joke and one should have seen how Nick’s reaction.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Nick Jonas on having a baby with PeeCee: We are taking out time

    Nick Jonas on having a baby with PeeCee: We are taking out time

    When Nick was promoting an animated film called Ugly Dolls, he was asked if he and Priyanka Chopra are considering having children. Nick told Extra, “We’re taking our time.” But because he was promoting a kids film, Nick took the opportunity to talk about “something that becomes part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future.”

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram