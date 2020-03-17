/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 10 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' wardrobe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hands down one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. Given the fact she has a knack for pulling off any look with ease, here are our top picks from her wardrobe that we would love to steal for sure.
Mamta Naik
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stylish looks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hands down one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been winning hearts with her fashionable looks for a long time now. Undoubtedly, PeeCee has raised the fashion bar. Be it rocking a denim look or pulling off a traditional one or slaying in monochromes and stripes, PeeCee's looks are worth taking note of! The diva is known to experiment with fashion and is also one such celebrity who keeps up with the trends and adds her own touch to it. Given her iconic looks over the years, PeeCee has proved she is one hell of a stunner. Her style evolution is incredible and it keeps getting better day by day. Given the fact she has a knack for pulling off any look with ease, here are our top picks from her wardrobe that we would love to steal for sure.
Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram
Denim on denim
This one is our absolute favourite. Dressed in a mini skirt paired with a long-sleeved denim shirt and a pair of footwear and sunglasses, PeeCee looks gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Stunning as always
Dressed in a white leather skirt paired with a yellow top and off-white flats, PeeCee looks stunning.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
PeeCee's floral Jumpsuit
The actress looked beautiful beyond words as she donned a floral sage green jumpsuit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Keeping it simple yet so stylish
Dressed in a pista green gingham dress which she paired with simple white block heels, PeeCee is looking drop dead gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
So pretty
We would definitely want to steal this floral dress from the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
PeeCee's turtleneck top is perfect
For one of the events, PeeCee donned a sleeveless turtleneck top and paired with a horizontal blue and white striped skirt. She rounded off her look with a white belt, shoes, and a mini handbag.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Something bright
PeeCee's yellow outfit is a must-have in the wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Thigh-high slit dress
The actress once donned a one shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and gave some serious style goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Beautiful beyond words
Here's one saree you would definitely want to have in your wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Love this look!
Everything about this look is just perfect. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
