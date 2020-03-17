Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 10 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' wardrobe

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stylish looks

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hands down one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been winning hearts with her fashionable looks for a long time now. Undoubtedly, PeeCee has raised the fashion bar. Be it rocking a denim look or pulling off a traditional one or slaying in monochromes and stripes, PeeCee's looks are worth taking note of! The diva is known to experiment with fashion and is also one such celebrity who keeps up with the trends and adds her own touch to it. Given her iconic looks over the years, PeeCee has proved she is one hell of a stunner. Her style evolution is incredible and it keeps getting better day by day. Given the fact she has a knack for pulling off any look with ease, here are our top picks from her wardrobe that we would love to steal for sure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram

    Denim on denim

    This one is our absolute favourite. Dressed in a mini skirt paired with a long-sleeved denim shirt and a pair of footwear and sunglasses, PeeCee looks gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Stunning as always

    Dressed in a white leather skirt paired with a yellow top and off-white flats, PeeCee looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    PeeCee's floral Jumpsuit

    The actress looked beautiful beyond words as she donned a floral sage green jumpsuit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Keeping it simple yet so stylish

    Dressed in a pista green gingham dress which she paired with simple white block heels, PeeCee is looking drop dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    So pretty

    We would definitely want to steal this floral dress from the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    PeeCee's turtleneck top is perfect

    For one of the events, PeeCee donned a sleeveless turtleneck top and paired with a horizontal blue and white striped skirt. She rounded off her look with a white belt, shoes, and a mini handbag.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Something bright

    PeeCee's yellow outfit is a must-have in the wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Thigh-high slit dress

    The actress once donned a one shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and gave some serious style goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Beautiful beyond words

    Here's one saree you would definitely want to have in your wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Love this look!

    Everything about this look is just perfect. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

