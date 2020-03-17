Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 10 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' wardrobe

1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stylish looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hands down one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been winning hearts with her fashionable looks for a long time now. Undoubtedly, PeeCee has raised the fashion bar. Be it rocking a denim look or pulling off a traditional one or slaying in monochromes and stripes, PeeCee's looks are worth taking note of! The diva is known to experiment with fashion and is also one such celebrity who keeps up with the trends and adds her own touch to it. Given her iconic looks over the years, PeeCee has proved she is one hell of a stunner. Her style evolution is incredible and it keeps getting better day by day. Given the fact she has a knack for pulling off any look with ease, here are our top picks from her wardrobe that we would love to steal for sure.

Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram