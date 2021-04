1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ inspirational quotes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a big name in Bollywood and Hollywood. The over achiever has been making the headlines for requesting the American government to share their vaccines with India. In a tweet by the actor, she has said that her heart breaks seeing India suffer from the Coronavirus. She revealed that the US government has ordered for 550 million more vaccines than what is needed and requested them to urgently share it with India because the situation in our country is very critical. Priyanka Chopra Jonas lives life on her own terms and has always followed her heart. The actor’s memoir made headlines as Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a lot about her journey from being a simple girl in India to becoming a global icon. The “desi girl” has always inspired many by often speaking up for herself and for those in need. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ quotes that will inspire many to think and dream big to achieve what they want. Read ahead to take a look.

