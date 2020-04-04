#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of; See PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of; See PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable diva. Her style game is always on point. Not just style, her makeup and hair are also always on point. Here are 6 times PeeCee's eye makeup impressed us the most.
5792 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6 eye makeup looks

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6 eye makeup looks

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable diva. Her style game is always on point. Not just style, her makeup and hair are also always on point. The stunning diva never fails to experiment and has always aced her eye makeup game. Whether it's winged eyeliner or smokey eyes or metallic shades and more, PeeCee's eye makeup game never fails to grab eyeballs. The diva undeniably has beautiful eyes and she knows how to make them look attractive. As she continues to steal our hearts and set makeup trends, here are 6 times PeeCee's eye makeup impressed us the most.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Smokey eye makeup

    Smokey eye makeup

    This look is one of our favourites. PeeCee's style was as always on point. She rounded off her look with messy hairdo and her smokey eye makeup took her stunning look to a whole new level.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Neon pink eye look

    Neon pink eye look

    The actress absolutely nailed the neon pink eyeshadow and looked breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Metallic eyeshadow

    Metallic eyeshadow

    PeeCee's MET Gala look created a lot of buzz. Her style was absolutely on point. However, her eye makeup equally stole the show. The gorgeous diva added some glitter eyeshadow to match her bedazzled headpiece at the event.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    PeeCee's 2017 Emmy Awards look is still one of her best looks till date. Her smokey purple eye and matching matte lip made her look breathtakingly beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    All the glitter

    All the glitter

    In 2019, PeeCee made a stunning appearance in a black outfit at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party with husband Nick Jonas. Her makeup was on point and she rocked the glittery eye makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Blue eye makeup

    Blue eye makeup

    We love how the actress confidently pulled off a blue eye makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship
7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship
Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Interesting quotes made by South stars about their children
Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Interesting quotes made by South stars about their children
Keerthy Suresh\'s obsession for white knows no bounds; Check out her stunning PHOTOS
Keerthy Suresh's obsession for white knows no bounds; Check out her stunning PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 5 Lehenga ideas to steal from the stunning sisters; Check PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 5 Lehenga ideas to steal from the stunning sisters; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput: From Balenciaga to Fendi, jaw dropping collection of bags of Shahid Kapoor\'s wife
Mira Rajput: From Balenciaga to Fendi, jaw dropping collection of bags of Shahid Kapoor's wife
Suhana Khan to Taimur Ali Khan, star kids who created buzz during this quarantine period
Suhana Khan to Taimur Ali Khan, star kids who created buzz during this quarantine period

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement