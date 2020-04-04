/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of; See PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable diva. Her style game is always on point. Not just style, her makeup and hair are also always on point. Here are 6 times PeeCee's eye makeup impressed us the most.
April 4, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable diva. Her style game is always on point. Not just style, her makeup and hair are also always on point. The stunning diva never fails to experiment and has always aced her eye makeup game. Whether it's winged eyeliner or smokey eyes or metallic shades and more, PeeCee's eye makeup game never fails to grab eyeballs. The diva undeniably has beautiful eyes and she knows how to make them look attractive. As she continues to steal our hearts and set makeup trends, here are 6 times PeeCee's eye makeup impressed us the most.
Smokey eye makeup
This look is one of our favourites. PeeCee's style was as always on point. She rounded off her look with messy hairdo and her smokey eye makeup took her stunning look to a whole new level.
Neon pink eye look
The actress absolutely nailed the neon pink eyeshadow and looked breathtaking.
Metallic eyeshadow
PeeCee's MET Gala look created a lot of buzz. Her style was absolutely on point. However, her eye makeup equally stole the show. The gorgeous diva added some glitter eyeshadow to match her bedazzled headpiece at the event.
If only looks could kill
PeeCee's 2017 Emmy Awards look is still one of her best looks till date. Her smokey purple eye and matching matte lip made her look breathtakingly beautiful.
All the glitter
In 2019, PeeCee made a stunning appearance in a black outfit at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party with husband Nick Jonas. Her makeup was on point and she rocked the glittery eye makeup look.
Blue eye makeup
We love how the actress confidently pulled off a blue eye makeup look.
