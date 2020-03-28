Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 7 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe

3692 reads
  • 1 / 7
    Floral outfits worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Floral outfits worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable lady of Bollywood. The diva has never failed to impress us with her fashionable looks. She is always the one who steps out in some of the most stunning outfits and turn heads with her appearances. Known to be a global style icon, PeeCee knows how to slay! Be it keeping it casual or rocking a desi look like no one else, Priyanka's style is always up to the mark. Over the years, we have seen her in some of the most jaw-dropping and stunning outfits. The diva is known to experiment and carry outfits with confidence. She undoubtedly has an amazing outlook on fashion. Apart from sarees and gowns, PeeCee has also donned some beautiful floral outfits and given us major fashion goals. In case you're looking for some inspiration, this is it! We have picked seven best looks of the actress in floral outfits. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Here's another jaw-dropping look of the diva! Dressed in a white full length floral dress, PeeCee looks simply ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Perfect combination

    Perfect combination

    We love how effortlessly PeeCee pulled off this black and white floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    So pretty

    So pretty

    For an event, PeeCee donned a floral maxi dress paired with a chunky statement belt.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    For an outing with Nick Jonas, PeeCee opted for a green floral jumpsuit and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Goals

    Goals

    For The Sky Is Pink promotional event, PeeCee opted for a floral pantsuit and looked beautiful beyond words. She completed her look with sunglasses and tied her hair in a top knot.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    PeeCee wore a floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching neck scarf and looked absolutely stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

