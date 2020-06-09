Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos will make you want to see them together in a movie

1 / 11

PeeCee & Alia's THROWBACK pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are successful stars of Bollywood. Speaking about PeeCee, she is not just ruling Bollywood, but she has carved a niche for herself in the West as well. In Hollywood, she has done movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actress by delivering some powerful performances in movies like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, and more. Both PeeCee and Alia Bhatt share a great camaraderie. They often hang out together whenever PeeCee is in Mumbai. A few years ago, PeeCee and Alia were even spotted catching up with each other in NYC. The Raazi actress had attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash as well. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had mentioned that she's really inspired by the way PeeCee is doing things. The Brahsmastra star added by saying, "She has produced some amazing films and more so, in different languages, It's about different corners of India and she's got a great mind so, she recognises that." Recently, we came across a few pictures of Alia and PeeCee and it will make you wish they star together in a movie soon. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani