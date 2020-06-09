Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos will make you want to see them together in a movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos will make you want to see them together in a movie

Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are successful stars of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures of Alia and PeeCee and it will make you wish they star together in a movie. Check out!
7240 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    PeeCee & Alia's THROWBACK pictures

    PeeCee & Alia's THROWBACK pictures

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are successful stars of Bollywood. Speaking about PeeCee, she is not just ruling Bollywood, but she has carved a niche for herself in the West as well. In Hollywood, she has done movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actress by delivering some powerful performances in movies like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, and more. Both PeeCee and Alia Bhatt share a great camaraderie. They often hang out together whenever PeeCee is in Mumbai. A few years ago, PeeCee and Alia were even spotted catching up with each other in NYC. The Raazi actress had attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash as well. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had mentioned that she's really inspired by the way PeeCee is doing things. The Brahsmastra star added by saying, "She has produced some amazing films and more so, in different languages, It's about different corners of India and she's got a great mind so, she recognises that." Recently, we came across a few pictures of Alia and PeeCee and it will make you wish they star together in a movie soon. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Dinner date

    Dinner date

    Both the actresses went on a dinner date.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Taking care

    Taking care

    PeeCee was seen taking care of the Raazi actress post dinner as they made their way to PeeCee's car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Style on point

    Style on point

    As always, PeeCee's style was on point. Dressed in a black and white striped top paired with black wide legged pants, Priyanka looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Alia's style

    Alia's style

    On the other hand, Alia Bhatt wore a black jumper which had grey shimmer on the hem and teamed it with black jeans, black heels and a bag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Amazing bond

    Amazing bond

    Both Alia and Priyanka Chopra share an amazing bond with each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Movie together

    Movie together

    A film starring Alia and PeeCee will be a treat to watch.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Friends forever

    Friends forever

    Time and again, they have proved that actresses can be good friends.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Success

    Success

    Both the actresses are extremely successful in the entertainment industry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    PeeCee's upcoming projects

    PeeCee's upcoming projects

    On the work front, PeeCee is working on a movie with Mindy Kaling. The movie is said to be a comedy based on an Indian wedding.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Alia's projects

    Alia's projects

    Alia, on the other hand, has signed a film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be seen together in Brahmastra. She has also signed a film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The stars will be seen together in Sadak's sequel and fans are very excited about the same.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

