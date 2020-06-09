/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos will make you want to see them together in a movie
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos will make you want to see them together in a movie
Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are successful stars of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures of Alia and PeeCee and it will make you wish they star together in a movie. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7240 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 9, 2020 02:52 pm
1 / 11
PeeCee & Alia's THROWBACK pictures
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are successful stars of Bollywood. Speaking about PeeCee, she is not just ruling Bollywood, but she has carved a niche for herself in the West as well. In Hollywood, she has done movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actress by delivering some powerful performances in movies like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, and more. Both PeeCee and Alia Bhatt share a great camaraderie. They often hang out together whenever PeeCee is in Mumbai. A few years ago, PeeCee and Alia were even spotted catching up with each other in NYC. The Raazi actress had attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash as well. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had mentioned that she's really inspired by the way PeeCee is doing things. The Brahsmastra star added by saying, "She has produced some amazing films and more so, in different languages, It's about different corners of India and she's got a great mind so, she recognises that." Recently, we came across a few pictures of Alia and PeeCee and it will make you wish they star together in a movie soon. Check out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 11
Dinner date
Both the actresses went on a dinner date.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 11
Taking care
PeeCee was seen taking care of the Raazi actress post dinner as they made their way to PeeCee's car.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 11
Style on point
As always, PeeCee's style was on point. Dressed in a black and white striped top paired with black wide legged pants, Priyanka looked stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 11
Alia's style
On the other hand, Alia Bhatt wore a black jumper which had grey shimmer on the hem and teamed it with black jeans, black heels and a bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 11
Amazing bond
Both Alia and Priyanka Chopra share an amazing bond with each other.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 11
Movie together
A film starring Alia and PeeCee will be a treat to watch.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 11
Friends forever
Time and again, they have proved that actresses can be good friends.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 11
Success
Both the actresses are extremely successful in the entertainment industry.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 11
PeeCee's upcoming projects
On the work front, PeeCee is working on a movie with Mindy Kaling. The movie is said to be a comedy based on an Indian wedding.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 11
Alia's projects
Alia, on the other hand, has signed a film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be seen together in Brahmastra. She has also signed a film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The stars will be seen together in Sadak's sequel and fans are very excited about the same.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment