Take a look at these photos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to make our feed brighter with her social media posts every now and then. The actress has been giving shout outs to small scale business which have been affected due to the lockdown. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a dynasty of her own in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hard work and dedication. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks up to Priyanka's daring nature and that she herself did not have the courage like Priyanka's. The actress is all ready to mark her twenty years in the entertainment industry. Sharing her gratitude for all the love from her fans over the years, the actress shared a video and wrote" 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! See-no- You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support mean the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020. " She shared how she has chosen twenty of the most monumental moments in the entertainment business. She also added how she must have missed many of the other pivotal ones along the way but she will start with these twenty first. The actress is an example of how a female with her talent, hardwork, and passion can create a dynasty of her own. The best thing about the star is that she never forgets her roots. Today we have pictures of the star greeting the media with a namaste. Take a look at these photos.

Photo Credit : getty images