Priyanka Chopra Jonas: All the times the star showed how to rock black and white ensembles with ease; See Pics

Queen of Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. Undoubtedly, she is also a fashionable star who is looked upon by many for fashion. The stunning actress knows what to wear, when, and how to slay it! Over the years, PeeCee has donned some staggering outfits and made several heads turn as well. Be it a carpet event or airport, PeeCee always impresses her fans, as well as, fashion police. Be it rocking a desi outfit or acing a western look and more, PeeCee knows how to stand out from others and give everyone fashion goals. The actress dares to take risks and is very experimental. Several red carpet looks of the diva are proof of the same. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka opened up about her personal style and said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." The gorgeous actress also added how it wasn't always the case for her. The Baywatch star continued by saying, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." Over the years, PeeCee has proven that she can pull off any look with panache. And her love for black and white is well-known. PeeCee is one celebrity who knows how to effortlessly pull off the classic combination of black and white. On that note, we bring you her stylish looks in black and white ensembles. Drop a comment and let us know which one is your most favourite.

Photo Credit : Getty Images