/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: All the times the star showed how to rock black and white ensembles with ease; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: All the times the star showed how to rock black and white ensembles with ease; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. Undoubtedly, she is also a fashionable star who is looked upon by many for fashion. On that note, we bring you her stylish looks in black and white ensembles.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
869 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 8, 2020 06:28 pm
1 / 12
Queen of Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. Undoubtedly, she is also a fashionable star who is looked upon by many for fashion. The stunning actress knows what to wear, when, and how to slay it! Over the years, PeeCee has donned some staggering outfits and made several heads turn as well. Be it a carpet event or airport, PeeCee always impresses her fans, as well as, fashion police. Be it rocking a desi outfit or acing a western look and more, PeeCee knows how to stand out from others and give everyone fashion goals. The actress dares to take risks and is very experimental. Several red carpet looks of the diva are proof of the same. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka opened up about her personal style and said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." The gorgeous actress also added how it wasn't always the case for her. The Baywatch star continued by saying, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." Over the years, PeeCee has proven that she can pull off any look with panache. And her love for black and white is well-known. PeeCee is one celebrity who knows how to effortlessly pull off the classic combination of black and white. On that note, we bring you her stylish looks in black and white ensembles. Drop a comment and let us know which one is your most favourite.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 12
Stunning and how!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' red carpet looks never fail to impress. For the premiere of The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival, Priyanka wore a beautiful black and white gown and looked absolutely stunning in it. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 12
Pretty as always
For an event, Priyanka donned a floral black and white Michael Kors ensemble and looked breathtaking. Her outfit featured a low-cut neckline with a split in the middle of the skirt. She completed her look with a black leather belt and heels.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 12
Keeping it stylish
The actress knows how to keep it stylish and give style goals. She wore a white shirt and paired it with black pants and boots. This is undoubtedly one of the best looks of the diva.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 12
Boss lady
The stunning actress graced the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center. For the event, she donned a white pantsuit by Victoria Beckham and teamed it with a sheer black bow blouse and looked absolutely stunning in it. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 12
Gorgeous and how!
For an event, PeeCee donned a white silk feathered trim twin set by Ester Abner and wore it with a black lace bra.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 12
Slaying
She once opted for a black and white polka dot dress and absolutely nailed it. She rounded off her look with a black hat and black sandals. What do you have to say about this look?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 12
Nothing can beat this look
This is one of the most gorgeous looks of the diva. Dressed in a black one-shoulder dress with a vertical white patch and a thigh-high slit, she looked stunning. Her outfit featured long white fringes from the hem at her neck to her ankles. She paired her outfit with Christian Louboutin Clare Sling sandals in white and diamond earrings.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 12
Ravishing look
This is yet another stunning look of the actress. At the premiere of her movie Mary Kom, she stunned in a black and white one shoulder dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
10 / 12
Black and white look
The actress was once spotted wearing a black and white skirt and suit and paired the same with a pair of black stocking and boots. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
11 / 12
Impressive
Here's another impressive look of the beautiful actress. What do you have to say?
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 12
Style on point
This pic will make you want to see them in a movie together.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment