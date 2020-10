Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her love for sequin outfits is evident in her red carpet looks; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her love for bling looks on the red carpet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming movie The White Tiger where she plays the character of Pinky Madam. For the uninitiated, the film The White Tiger is Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's book. From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. She has made a place for herself in Hollywood as well as Bollywood and how! The actress has been quarantining with her husband Nick during this time and both of them are indeed having the time of their lives. She also enjoys an army of more than 55 million on Instagram! Today we have some of her most unmissable shimmer outfits looks for the red carpet. Check them out.

Photo Credit : getty images