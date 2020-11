1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' CANDID moments

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. From being each other's support to praising each other, PeeCee and Nick are relationship goals. They are very active on social media. The 'IT' couple often share their romantic moments on Instagram grabbing everyone's attention. A few months ago, Priyanka shared a very romantic and cute photo of the couple on the day Nick popped the big question. She wrote, "To the greeted joy of my life. years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas." How sweet is that! The couple will be completing two years of marriage on 1 December 2020. Ahead of that, here are a few candid moments of the couple that are too cute for words.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani