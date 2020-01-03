Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas gave THESE expensive gifts to each other; Check them out

1 / 5

Nickyanka's expensives gifts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the "IT" couples of the entertainment industry. The couple got married in 2018 and have been giving us major relationship goals since then. To brush up your memory a bit, PeeCee and Nick's wedding was a dreamy affair. The now happily married couple had a big fat Indian wedding. They had a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. It was followed by a Hindu wedding that took place on December 2, 2018. Nick and Priyanka recently celebrated Christmas together. PeeCee and Nick also shared a series of snaps from their Christmas and New Year celebrations. The duo very well knows how to pamper and surprise each other. Time and again, PeeCee and Nick keep surprising each other with the most perfect gift and make every occasion special. Today, we take a look at the extravagant gifts gifted by the couple to each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram