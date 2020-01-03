Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas gave THESE expensive gifts to each other; Check them out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep surprising each other with the most perfect gift and make every occasion special. Today, we take a look at the extravagant gifts gifted by the couple to each other.
    Nickyanka's expensives gifts

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the "IT" couples of the entertainment industry. The couple got married in 2018 and have been giving us major relationship goals since then. To brush up your memory a bit, PeeCee and Nick's wedding was a dreamy affair. The now happily married couple had a big fat Indian wedding. They had a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. It was followed by a Hindu wedding that took place on December 2, 2018. Nick and Priyanka recently celebrated Christmas together. PeeCee and Nick also shared a series of snaps from their Christmas and New Year celebrations. The duo very well knows how to pamper and surprise each other. Time and again, PeeCee and Nick keep surprising each other with the most perfect gift and make every occasion special. Today, we take a look at the extravagant gifts gifted by the couple to each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    House in the Beverly Hills

    Before popping the question to his ladylove, Nick Jonas bought a swanky house in Beverly Hills. Built in an area of 4, 129 square feet, the mansion has five bedrooms, a floating guest wing, a wooden terrace and a swimming pool. The house is worth Rs 47 crore.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Maybach

    After the Jonas Brothers single "Sucker" hit #number 1 on the charts, Nick gifted his lovely wife a Maybach car worth USD 200K. PeeCee shared a photo of the same and captioned it as, "When the hubby goes number one... the wifey gets a @mayback!! Extra Chopra Jonas... haha... I love you baby!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Christmas gift

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Christmas together and shared a series of pictures from the same. As a Christmas present, PeeCee got her very own snowmobile. PeeCee shared a series of pictures and captioned it as, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anniversary gift

    Ahead of the couple's first wedding anniversary, PeeCee surprised her hubby a German Shepherd puppy. They named him Gino. Nick shared a video of the same and captioned it as, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

