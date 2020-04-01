Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' lavish home in LA deserves all of your attention; Check it out

Check out these stunning photos giving us a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' lavish home in Los Angeles.
11367 reads Mumbai Updated: April 1, 2020 12:05 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' million dollar mansion

    Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' million dollar mansion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always make headlines with their mushy romantic posts and pictures and we can never get enough of these two celebrities. Recently, the couple had done their bit for the ongoing crisis of Coronavirus by contributing for funds. Their love keeps raising the bar of romance higher every day and their social media is filled with beautiful pictures of each other. The last two years have been important years for them personally with their wedding and then their professional work. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' Instagram comments and quotes about each other make us root for them. Apart from being so madly in love with each other, the two have excelled in their field of work and their luxurious life has made headlines several times. In fact, last month Nick attended a Holi party in Mumbai donning a watch worth Rs 2.5 crore. Today, we have another important aspect of the two celebrities decoded. We are talking about their lavish and expensive home in Los Angeles which has caught our attention with its pretty and modern aesthetics. Today, we have these inside photos of their mansion giving us a sneak peek into their home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Pretty patio for warm evening

    Pretty patio for warm evening

    The couple enjoys an evening full of snuggles in their cosy patio.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    The couple keeps the theme of the house subtle with muted tones of white and beige.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Full of pretty balconies for the right view

    Full of pretty balconies for the right view

    Apparently the couple is a "sucker" for good views.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Also adding greens to their home is their favourite thing

    Also adding greens to their home is their favourite thing

    The aesthetics also include their love for plants

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    PeeCee's love for cane furniture

    PeeCee's love for cane furniture

    From their patio to the living room, most of the furniture is made out of cane which is pretty evident in their photos as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Ample amount of perfect lighting in their garden area

    Ample amount of perfect lighting in their garden area

    The couple enjoys a romantic dinner date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Lush greenery is always welcome

    Lush greenery is always welcome

    Nick in their beautiful garden area just outside their home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Pretty wooden corridors

    Pretty wooden corridors

    The actress all set for vanity fair as hubby Nick Jonas clicks a picture of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Oversized comfy sofas

    Oversized comfy sofas

    The actors have a very comfortable feel in their living space with some extra large sofas and pretty lighting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    The party and fun spacious garden area

    The party and fun spacious garden area

    Home to Jonas family get-togethers and of course the couple's celebrations every now and then.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    The pretty pool side

    The pretty pool side

    Adding more cool factor to their stunning mansion.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Cosy snuggles at home

    Cosy snuggles at home

    Nick and Priyanka captured in this adorable frame in their living space.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

