Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' lavish home in LA deserves all of your attention; Check it out

1 / 13

Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' million dollar mansion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always make headlines with their mushy romantic posts and pictures and we can never get enough of these two celebrities. Recently, the couple had done their bit for the ongoing crisis of Coronavirus by contributing for funds. Their love keeps raising the bar of romance higher every day and their social media is filled with beautiful pictures of each other. The last two years have been important years for them personally with their wedding and then their professional work. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' Instagram comments and quotes about each other make us root for them. Apart from being so madly in love with each other, the two have excelled in their field of work and their luxurious life has made headlines several times. In fact, last month Nick attended a Holi party in Mumbai donning a watch worth Rs 2.5 crore. Today, we have another important aspect of the two celebrities decoded. We are talking about their lavish and expensive home in Los Angeles which has caught our attention with its pretty and modern aesthetics. Today, we have these inside photos of their mansion giving us a sneak peek into their home.

Photo Credit : Instagram