Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Love story of the global icon and pop star will make you believe in fair

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ love story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored celebrity couples across the world. The two are often spotted giving major relationship goals as they express their love for each other through their official social media handles. The couple, who tied the knot with each other after dating one another for only a couple of months have always shared the same level of respect, understanding, and love for each other and their families. Coming from two completely different backgrounds and nationalities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas broke all stereotypes by getting married having both, Indian and Western wedding ceremonies. PC has often revealed that she considers herself the luckiest girl on the planet for having someone like Nick Jonas in her life and is “forever grateful” to him. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ love story that will make you believe in real-life fairytales. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla