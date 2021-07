1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas giving relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most well-known actors. Along with winning the hearts of the people in Bollywood, she has established herself in Hollywood as well. Her love story with singer-actor Nick Jonas has often made headlines. It was in September 2016 that Nick Jonas “direct messaged” the Bollywood actor, to which she said that he should contact her on her personal number as her team can read her social media messages. After chatting with each other for several months, the two “finally” met each other in February 2017. The two then started being spotted together making public appearances and spending holidays with each other. On December 1 and 2, 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Hindu and Catholic wedding ceremonies and have been in a happy marriage ever since. Even though the couple has often been busy with their work schedules, they make sure to always make each other feel special. Here are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas adorable pictures giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla