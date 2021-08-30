Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: PHOTOS of the couple indulging in PDA and giving relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and adored celebrity couples. The love story of the global icon and the pop-star sensation started over “direct messages” on the social media. After chatting with each other for a few months, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas met each other. The singer was left awestruck due to her gorgeousness. Having been in a relationship for a few months, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas knew that they had found the love of their lives and decided to marry each other instantly. The celebrity couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, but even after years of being married, the love between them has remained the same. Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas giving relationship goals. Read ahead to know more.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas get clicked goofing around as they twin in white outfits on the sets of the Jonas Brothers' song.
Priyanka and Nick are seen kissing each other and expressing their love.
The two share a picture of holding each other’s hand, revealing that their bond of love will stay intact.
Priyanka and Nick’s picture snuggling with each other as they enjoy a dinner date during a cosy winter night.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas clicks a selfie of herself getting sun-kissed as she lays on the beach with Nick Jonas.
