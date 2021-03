1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ adorable pictures with their dogs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a celebrated media personality. She has not only won the hearts of millions of Bollywood fans but has gone ahead in order to conquer the entire world with her great on-screen talent. Priyanka is often praised for her versatility and loved for her fun, loving and bubbly nature. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ relationship with Nick Jonas has often given the entire world major relationship goals as they are often spotted not only goofying around together being in love but also working and celebrating festivals together. Even though millions are well-aware of how Priyanka and Nick fell in love and everything about their current life through social media, many will be surprised to know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas love taking care of their pet-dogs. They are proud parents of three pet dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. The two are many-a-times seen spoiling their dogs by getting them lavish gifts like a Tiffany & Co collar and a mini Dolce & Gabbana signature Devotion bag. These three dogs also have their own official social media handles and many people follow them. Here are pictures that prove Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are the ultimate puppy parents. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram