Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ relationship is full of hugs, kisses, and a bed of roses; See PICS

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas giving relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and adored couples in the entire world. The love story of the two left fans awestruck as they often give relationship goals to millions. They started talking to each other over “direct messages” (Instagram DM) on social media and soon exchanged numbers as PeeCee told the pop-star that she doesn’t want her team to read their messages. On meeting for the first time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas connected instantly and love started to brew between the two. They tied the knot with each other on December 1, 2018, and are soon going to celebrate three successful and happy years of being married to each other. Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas that prove the two can’t keep their hands off each other as they are head-over-heels in love. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla