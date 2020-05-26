/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' romantic captions for each other are all things love
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' social media PDA is adorable. They recently posted selfies from their first date that took the internet by storm. On that note, here's a list of times NickYanka wrote captions for each other that proved they are head over heels in love with each other.
1 / 11
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas' captions for each other will make you gush over their cute antics
It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. The couple is spending the best quality time together in Los Angeles at their home in quarantine. 'NickYanka' recently took their fans down a memory lane as they posted the first selfies from their date two years back with the most endearing captions for each other. While Priyanka wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..." and Nick shared an adorable selfie and captioned it as, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years." On that note, here's looking at back at times when they wrote the most romantic captions for each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Forever together
Priyanka made everyone go 'aww' as she posted this snap and wrote, "To forever." The couple is indeed meant to be together forever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Always making each other smile
Nick shared this endearing snap and shared how the love of his life always makes him smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Living life to the fullest
PeeCee captioned this pic as, "Life as it should be."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Nick reveals his favourite laugh in the world and no points for guessing who it is
Sucker singer shared this post and wrote, "My favourite laugh."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Meant for each other
Nick knows Priyanka in and out. The actress shared a beautiful note with this pic and wrote, "Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
The singer is surely head over heels in love with PeeCee's smile
"Nothing better than seeing her smile." captioned Nick.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
How cute!
Baywatch actress expressed her immense love for her husband with this karwachauth post as she wrote, "My everything."
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
The most heartwarming birthday wish ever
For Priyanka's birthday wish, Nick kept it short, sweet yet so cute. He wrote, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday." This wish speaks volumes of their endless love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Smitten with each other
On Nick's birthday last year, the actress shared a super cute video and wrote, "The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you."
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
The source of Nick's happiness found!
"These two make me smile endlessly." captioned the singer as he shared this beautiful pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
