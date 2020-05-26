Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' romantic captions for each other are all things love

1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas' captions for each other will make you gush over their cute antics

It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. The couple is spending the best quality time together in Los Angeles at their home in quarantine. 'NickYanka' recently took their fans down a memory lane as they posted the first selfies from their date two years back with the most endearing captions for each other. While Priyanka wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..." and Nick shared an adorable selfie and captioned it as, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years." On that note, here's looking at back at times when they wrote the most romantic captions for each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram