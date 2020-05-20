Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from 'NickYanka' to twin your outfits & slay in style

1 / 10

When NICKYANKA twinned their outfits

It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. The couple is spending the best quality time together in Los Angeles at their home in quarantine. Singer-actor Nick Jonas has been teaching wife Priyanka Chopra to play the piano, he said during a recent interaction. “She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well,” Nick said during a session on Sirius XM. “She was signed as a recording artist in the US and India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I’ll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point.” The duo has always been on point with their style game and never failed in impressing the fashion world! The couple's MET Gala 2017 appearance became one of the most hyped events of the year and the dating rumours started floating on the internet. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun,” Chopra said at the time. “We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, ‘Hey let’s go together,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go together.’ And it just ended up working out,” revealed the actress. Here are the couple's most stylish couples when they were twinning and set major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Getty Images