/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from 'NickYanka' to twin your outfits & slay in style
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas: Take inspiration from 'NickYanka' to twin your outfits & slay in style
Priyanka and Nick Jonas are truly one of the most stylish couples in the world. Interestingly, for their first official appearance at MET Gala together, they were wearing the same designer. Have a look at all the times the couple was twinning and set major couple goals!
Written By
Ekta Varma
1158 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 20, 2020 06:13 pm
1 / 10
When NICKYANKA twinned their outfits
It is often said that social media conversations can go a long way! That is exactly what happened in the case of one of the most loved and popular couples globally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. The couple is spending the best quality time together in Los Angeles at their home in quarantine. Singer-actor Nick Jonas has been teaching wife Priyanka Chopra to play the piano, he said during a recent interaction. “She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well,” Nick said during a session on Sirius XM. “She was signed as a recording artist in the US and India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I’ll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point.” The duo has always been on point with their style game and never failed in impressing the fashion world! The couple's MET Gala 2017 appearance became one of the most hyped events of the year and the dating rumours started floating on the internet. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun,” Chopra said at the time. “We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, ‘Hey let’s go together,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go together.’ And it just ended up working out,” revealed the actress. Here are the couple's most stylish couples when they were twinning and set major fashion goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 10
Twinning amidst snow-capped mountains
Nick and PeeCee twin in black and white track pants and jackets as they go out to enjoy the snowy slope of the mountains. Hand in Hand, Priyanka and Nick look extremely endearing as they pose for an adorable yet happy photo before bidding farewell to the snowy town.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
For the Holi bash in India
Priyanka and Nick decided to go twinning in white for a Holi bash in India. However, while twinning and winning, they both also decided to colour co-ordinate their footwear and it wasn't a regular colour since they both wore a shade of yellow.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 10
Date night
Priyanka picked out a metallic silver dress by designer Honayda from the brand's SS19 collection, with some intricate details as she twinned with Nick Jonas for her date night.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Twinning in black
The duo was spotted together getting cosy with each other at a music festival in Los Angeles and twinning in black outfits for the event. PeeCee donned a shimmery black sequin strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever in a white rope jacket he wore over a white tee and black jeans.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 10
Screaming couple goals at Cannes
PeeCee and Nick decided to go for a white ensemble for the prestigious event in 2019 and they sure do look everything royal and regal.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 10
Gaming partners
One of their gaming date nights saw the two play a round of bowling while dressed in matching attires. Both Priyanka and Nick were seen sporting a simple white tee which they paired with black jeans and white sneakers. Priyanka shared a photo of the couple while bowling on Instagram Stories.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Slaying effortlessly
For a late-night outing in the city along with husband Nick Jonas, she put together a super glamorous look with that shiny transparent outfit of hers and not to forget, her hair and the red pout. She stepped out holding hands with Nick and this time around, they twinned in black.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 10
Black and white ensemble
The duo looks amazing as they twin in black & white outfit at the airport.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
Pastel shades
NickYanka looks elegant and gorgeous as ever as they twin their outfits with pastel hues.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment