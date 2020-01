1 / 7

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's fun equation with THESE photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples globally. The music video of Jonas Brothers new song "What a man gotta do" is already creating waves globally as we get to witness the magic of the entire Jonas family yet again in the video after the much loved "Sucker" in 2019. The three Jonas brothers are seen having fun with their respective wives in the latest song and all the three couple seem to enjoy the vibe of the song. When it comes to the fun part there is no doubt how much Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to tease their fans with their social media whether they are off for another exotic vacation or are miles apart. This celeb couple is setting the bar of romance a lot higher with their humour and fun every single time. Today, check out these photos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's which reveal a lot about their relationship.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani