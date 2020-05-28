Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: When divas turned on swag mode & paired their saree with sunglasses

1 / 7

When actresses teamed up a saree with sunglasses

Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. The actresses often make appearances in the most beautiful sarees that set fashion goals. They sport outfits that prove stars never shy away from experiments. Sunglasses are also one of the most loved accessories by everyone and are a great accessory to team up outfits with. Speaking of which, have a look at times actresses donned a saree and teamed it up with a pair of swanky sunglasses.

Photo Credit : Instagram