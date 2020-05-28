Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: When divas turned on swag mode & paired their saree with sunglasses

Actresses all over the globe love to experiment with their styles and often leave the fashion police stunned with their fashion choices. Have a look at times the divas donned a saree and teamed it up with sunglasses!
1376 reads Mumbai
    When actresses teamed up a saree with sunglasses

    Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. The actresses often make appearances in the most beautiful sarees that set fashion goals. They sport outfits that prove stars never shy away from experiments. Sunglasses are also one of the most loved accessories by everyone and are a great accessory to team up outfits with. Speaking of which, have a look at times actresses donned a saree and teamed it up with a pair of swanky sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself in a head-to-toe yellow concept saree by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, what stole the show was that the diva teamed it up with sunglasses! She posed for a picture in a pair of oversized brown-tinted squared sunnies with golden rims.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Proving that millennial pink is still in trend, Chopra sported the rose-tinted sunnies that matched her saree well. They were minimal and framed her face well, giving her the most feminine look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    With a grey floral saree and a pair of sunglasses, Divyanka showed off her cool swag. As she posed for a photo, Divyanka gave the traditional saree a quirky twist by adding the cool glares to it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut gave out major boss lady vibes as she donned a Rs 600 saree she bought from Kolkata and teamed it up with a Givenchy trench coat, Prada handbag and pair of sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sonam Kapoor

    The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood turned on her swag mode as she donned a saree with sunglasses at her friend's wedding in this throwback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rekha

    Veteran star Rekha is the next to join this swag bandwagon. She donned a simple white saree with a pair of shades and looked stylish as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

