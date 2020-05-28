/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: When divas turned on swag mode & paired their saree with sunglasses
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: When divas turned on swag mode & paired their saree with sunglasses
Actresses all over the globe love to experiment with their styles and often leave the fashion police stunned with their fashion choices. Have a look at times the divas donned a saree and teamed it up with sunglasses!
Written By
Ekta Varma
1376 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 28, 2020 08:21 pm
1 / 7
When actresses teamed up a saree with sunglasses
Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. The actresses often make appearances in the most beautiful sarees that set fashion goals. They sport outfits that prove stars never shy away from experiments. Sunglasses are also one of the most loved accessories by everyone and are a great accessory to team up outfits with. Speaking of which, have a look at times actresses donned a saree and teamed it up with a pair of swanky sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Deepika Padukone
Deepika took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself in a head-to-toe yellow concept saree by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, what stole the show was that the diva teamed it up with sunglasses! She posed for a picture in a pair of oversized brown-tinted squared sunnies with golden rims.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Proving that millennial pink is still in trend, Chopra sported the rose-tinted sunnies that matched her saree well. They were minimal and framed her face well, giving her the most feminine look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
With a grey floral saree and a pair of sunglasses, Divyanka showed off her cool swag. As she posed for a photo, Divyanka gave the traditional saree a quirky twist by adding the cool glares to it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut gave out major boss lady vibes as she donned a Rs 600 saree she bought from Kolkata and teamed it up with a Givenchy trench coat, Prada handbag and pair of sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 7
Sonam Kapoor
The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood turned on her swag mode as she donned a saree with sunglasses at her friend's wedding in this throwback photo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Rekha
Veteran star Rekha is the next to join this swag bandwagon. She donned a simple white saree with a pair of shades and looked stylish as ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment