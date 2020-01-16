Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Fashion to Barfi, check out the must watch films of the global star

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a versatile actor and has proved her mettle in every movie with perfection. We bring you some of the best works of the actress from the film industry.
    From Fashion to Barfi

    Priyanka Chopra is one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry today. Her dedication towards her work in the Bollywood industry has been reflecting in her movies consistently. The celebrity has created a niche for herself in the industry with rich content-driven films she chooses to do. She has been an essential part of the Hollywood industry as well and has recently signed a new series opposite Richard Madden. She went on to do films like Baywatch sharing screen space with Dwayne Johnson and series named ‘Quantico’. She went on to win the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 2000. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has worked for the betterment of refugee kids and has contributed to various social welfare organisations. She is a powerhouse of energy and has been a strong-headed woman by setting an example of a self-made modern star. On the work front, Priyanka would be appearing in the film ‘The White Tiger’ with Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the most relevant actresses in the film world and has blessed us with some of the best movies with her excellent acting skills. Every movie of Priyanka had an amazing story with a well-defined character of her on-screen. She is a versatile actor, and today, we bring you some of the best works of the actress from the film industry.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Fashion

    One of the most amazing movies, which speaks the reality of the glamour world. Priyanka’s performance received a lot of praises portraying the small-town girl who went on to fulfil her dream of becoming a supermodel.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Barfi

    Jhilmil Chatterjee, we love you for being you. Priyanka Chopra indeed pulled off the character of an autistic girl with perfection and her performance was widely praised.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Mary Kom

    Watching Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom made us fall in love with her. This one of the best biopics Bollywood has given us.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Bajirao Mastani

    One needs the dedication to pull off a character like ‘Kashibai’. Priyanka stunned everyone in the film.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Dil Dhadakne Do

    She played Ayesha Mehra with all the conviction and was appreciated for it.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    The Sky Is Pink

    Priyanka portrayed the role of Aisha Chaudhary's mother Aditi Chaudhary and showed the amount of emotional toll it took on her.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

