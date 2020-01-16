Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Fashion to Barfi, check out the must watch films of the global star

1 / 7

From Fashion to Barfi

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry today. Her dedication towards her work in the Bollywood industry has been reflecting in her movies consistently. The celebrity has created a niche for herself in the industry with rich content-driven films she chooses to do. She has been an essential part of the Hollywood industry as well and has recently signed a new series opposite Richard Madden. She went on to do films like Baywatch sharing screen space with Dwayne Johnson and series named ‘Quantico’. She went on to win the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 2000. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has worked for the betterment of refugee kids and has contributed to various social welfare organisations. She is a powerhouse of energy and has been a strong-headed woman by setting an example of a self-made modern star. On the work front, Priyanka would be appearing in the film ‘The White Tiger’ with Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the most relevant actresses in the film world and has blessed us with some of the best movies with her excellent acting skills. Every movie of Priyanka had an amazing story with a well-defined character of her on-screen. She is a versatile actor, and today, we bring you some of the best works of the actress from the film industry.

Photo Credit : YouTube