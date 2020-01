1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always looks classy

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most respected celebrities in the film industry. Her contribution to cinema is always looked up to, as the gorgeous actress created a niche for herself in Bollywood, with rich content-driven films she chooses to work. She has been an integral part of the Hollywood industry as well and went on to do films like Baywatch sharing screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Isn’t It Romantic. The successful lady also shared that she had made numerous sacrifices to make a name for herself in the industry with one of the most challenging career options. The small-town girl who went on to win the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 2000, is also the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and has worked for the welfare for refugee kids and has been contributing a lot on the social welfare organisations as well. She has always been a strong-headed woman and has set an example of a self-made modern star. On the work front, the actress is all set to star in ‘The White Tiger’, sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka also has a unique fashion sense and pulls off any outfit with ease. But not only dresses the diva also has an amazing collection of sunglasses and is often seen flaunting them. We bring you some of the best looks of the diva in sunglasses.

Photo Credit : Instagram