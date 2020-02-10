Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here's a guide of the global icon's holiday wardrobe

From Switzerland to Tuscany, our desi girl is always globetrotting hence who can be a better inspiration for your style wardrobe than Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Check out the Diva's vacation style file.
579 reads Mumbai Updated: February 10, 2020 03:45 pm
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' holiday style will make travelling a breeze

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' holiday style will make travelling a breeze

    Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements whether its the red carpet, film promotions or her airport looks. The diva's recent Oscars 2020 prediction broke the internet and she even congratulated the entire team of Parasite sharing"It is so emotional to see an international film like parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy’s in the world." The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing her posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures usually break the internet as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. Today have a look at these vacation outfits of the diva which won our hearts

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The all black factor always rocks

    The diva sports black flare pants with a black oversized full sleeves shirt and ties a messy bun to complete her look for her outing in Switzerland.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beauty by the ocean

    The actress in a orange swimsuit and white cover-up.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Taking our hearts away

    The sensational diva looks like a Goddess as she sports a slit skirt and bikini and poses perfectly in a yacht.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sporting prints perfectly

    The actress looks lovely in an orange printed wrap maxi dress in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Soaking the sun perfectly

    The diva looks flawless in this cream one piece she is sporting on the pool side as she enjoys her drink.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Yellow is the perfect colour for happiness

    The diva looks stunning in this sunkissed selfie as she sports a yellow dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Saving the best for the last

    The diva can't stop smiling as she poses with her husband Nick Jonas. She is sporting a sweatshirt from Fendi and white pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Amsterdam ready

    When you are ready with your glam gang and glam factor. In the picture, the diva is sporting animal print boots, a white fur dress, cream trench coat and is seen sporting a light blue handbag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

