Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here's a guide of the global icon's holiday wardrobe

1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' holiday style will make travelling a breeze

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements whether its the red carpet, film promotions or her airport looks. The diva's recent Oscars 2020 prediction broke the internet and she even congratulated the entire team of Parasite sharing"It is so emotional to see an international film like parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy’s in the world." The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing her posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures usually break the internet as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. Today have a look at these vacation outfits of the diva which won our hearts

Photo Credit : Instagram