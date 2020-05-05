Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: How global icon spends time with nieces Sky Krishna, Alena & Valentina Jonas; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: How global icon spends time with nieces Sky Krishna, Alena & Valentina Jonas; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely relives her Met Gala moment with niece Sky Krishna, today have a look at these priceless photos of the actress with her nieces Sky Krishna, Alena and Valentina Jonas.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: May 5, 2020 10:55 am
  • 1 / 16
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her nieces are here to make your day with their photos

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her nieces are here to make your day with their photos

    Artists from all around the world shared their Met Gala throwback photos from the past years yesterday to recall the glorious event which has been canceled this year due to the Coronavirus. Global star and our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a priceless moment on her Instagram. Sharing a few pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.” The first picture shows Krishna putting a crown on Priyanka's head and the former Miss World acts shocked and delighted. The second picture shows Priyanka turning muse for Krishna, who confidently applies eye-shadow on her aunt's forehead, while the third one is the end result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses with lipstick on her face. The actress has time and again won hearts for her pictures with Nick Jonas' nieces and even Sky Krishna. Today, have a look at these photos of the actress with her nieces which will remind you of your little nieces.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Pool sessions with the best

    Pool sessions with the best

    The actor with Sky Krishna enjoying her pool session with her after a long day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Catching beautiful views with this one

    Catching beautiful views with this one

    Priyanka holding her niece in her arms as she enjoys a pretty view with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    When you are the cutest thing in frame

    When you are the cutest thing in frame

    Sky Krishna strikes a perfect pose and PC is captured candidly in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    The prettiest aunt in the world is.. any guesses?

    The prettiest aunt in the world is.. any guesses?

    We love Priyanka's expression in this picture, just look at her!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Look at this bundle of joy

    Look at this bundle of joy

    Isn't she just adorable?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    PeeCee is surely a fun aunt

    PeeCee is surely a fun aunt

    The actress loves to be a sport with her niece.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Whats better than one cutie in a frame? Three!

    Whats better than one cutie in a frame? Three!

    Looking adorable as ever in this frame the three rockstars of the family pose together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    When you are the coolest in family

    When you are the coolest in family

    The actress and her niece twinning in these sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Who is up for piggy back rides?

    Who is up for piggy back rides?

    Just look at Alena's priceless expressions!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    The Jonas family

    The Jonas family

    This is such a happy picture and one of the most iconic family portraits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    We can't wait for the actress to be a mom

    We can't wait for the actress to be a mom

    And surely she is going to be an excellent one with her affection towards her nieces which prove how good she is with kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Aren't these two just the cutest?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Look at the cute one napping

    Look at the cute one napping

    Isn't this such a priceless photograph?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Fun sessions with Masi

    Fun sessions with Masi

    Well, we would love to have an aunt like her!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Look at their smiles

    Look at their smiles

    Their expressions in this photo are just too adorable for words!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

