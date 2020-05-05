Priyanka Chopra Jonas: How global icon spends time with nieces Sky Krishna, Alena & Valentina Jonas; See Pics

1 / 16

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her nieces are here to make your day with their photos

Artists from all around the world shared their Met Gala throwback photos from the past years yesterday to recall the glorious event which has been canceled this year due to the Coronavirus. Global star and our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a priceless moment on her Instagram. Sharing a few pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.” The first picture shows Krishna putting a crown on Priyanka's head and the former Miss World acts shocked and delighted. The second picture shows Priyanka turning muse for Krishna, who confidently applies eye-shadow on her aunt's forehead, while the third one is the end result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses with lipstick on her face. The actress has time and again won hearts for her pictures with Nick Jonas' nieces and even Sky Krishna. Today, have a look at these photos of the actress with her nieces which will remind you of your little nieces.

Photo Credit : Instagram