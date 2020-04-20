X
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here's the global star's luxury shoe collection

You need to check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' luxury shoe collection which is as stunning as the global star herself.
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: April 20, 2020 03:11 pm
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas's shoe collection is not less than a dream

    Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a global sensation who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements whether its the red carpet, film promotions or her airport looks. The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures grab all our attention as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. From making India proud globally to making her style iconic worldwide, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long long way. Her recent visit to India was before the Coronavirus lockdown for a Holi Party in the city which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas. The duo was seen twinning in white outfits. Nick seemed really happy in the celebrations and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the event as well. In one of the videos, we even see Nick Jonas giving fans a sneak peek of the fun Holi bash with Priyanka. In the video, we could see Katrina and Vicky dancing behind Nick. The husband and wife are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Fans love their red carpet looks and style statements. Priyanka Chopra had already given us outfits and bags goals but today her shoes have caught our attention. The diva's shoe collection is as glamorous as her. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jimmy Choo's at the Royal Wedding

    The actress choose Victoria 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi Pointy Toe Pumps to complete her outfit. The shoes are styled with Swarovski Crystals on the straps and look absolutely stunning and they were bought by the diva for a whopping amount of 1.45 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Christian Louboutin heels for a talk show

    Christian Louboutin heels which just making this glamorous outfit even better. They are worth Rs.60k

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Carmen Boots for date night

    These suede knee length boots are worth $500 which is almost 36k.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    White Louboutin slip ons

    These white beauties are worth 695$ and look just as gorgeous as her off should dress.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Chic Chanel shoes

    The actress in her glam look with Chanel pumps.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Burgundy leather boots

    These pretty babies in burgundy come with a price tag of $650 which is almost 48000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Yeezy heels

    Yeezy heels making the way to add a cherry on top with her sexy look with Kanye West's Yeezy brand PVC trend with thin-strap sandals worth 650$.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Sleek white boots

    Pair up anything with these sleek boots worth 300$ that's almost INR 22.5k.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

She spends a lot of money to stay in news. nearly 40 she hardly has any time to bounce back. well ..at least she tried.

