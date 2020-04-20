Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here's the global star's luxury shoe collection

1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's shoe collection is not less than a dream

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a global sensation who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning style statements whether its the red carpet, film promotions or her airport looks. The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures grab all our attention as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. From making India proud globally to making her style iconic worldwide, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long long way. Her recent visit to India was before the Coronavirus lockdown for a Holi Party in the city which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas. The duo was seen twinning in white outfits. Nick seemed really happy in the celebrations and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the event as well. In one of the videos, we even see Nick Jonas giving fans a sneak peek of the fun Holi bash with Priyanka. In the video, we could see Katrina and Vicky dancing behind Nick. The husband and wife are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Fans love their red carpet looks and style statements. Priyanka Chopra had already given us outfits and bags goals but today her shoes have caught our attention. The diva's shoe collection is as glamorous as her. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram