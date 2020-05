Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses who looked regal in silk sarees and left us stunned

1 / 8

Times actresses pulled off silk sarees with sheer elegance

Bollywood divas have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. For many years, veteran star Rekha has been widely praised for her impeccable fashion game and collection of the most ethereal sarees. She often makes ravishing appearances in a saree and leaves everyone speechless. Many designers including Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sabysachi, Manish Malhotra and other labels often experiment and come out with the most gorgeous designs which are donned by our favourite Bollywood divas. Have a look at times when B-Town stars looked mesmerising as they donned silk sarees.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani