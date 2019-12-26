Home
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone among others, B-town actresses share an amazing bond with their mothers. Check out these pictures of the actresses with their mothers.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: December 26, 2019 04:43 pm
  • 1 / 18
    Mother daughter duos of Bollywood

    Mother daughter duos of Bollywood

    Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone among others, B-town actresses share an amazing bond with their mothers. As we all know, some actresses who have followed their mothers' footsteps and joined Bollywood and have also shared screen space with them in movies. B-town actresses who also keep us updated about their whereabouts shares cute and special moments with their moms on Instagram. Today, we bring to you a list of mother-daughter duos of Bollywood that keep giving us major goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 18
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo with mom

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Time and again, Aishwarya has always mentioned that her mother has always been supportive of her. Aishwarya who is an active social media user keeps sharing pictures with her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 18
    Deepika Padukone photo with mom

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika who is currently busy with Chhapaak's promotions shares an amazing bond with her mom. Here's a cute picture of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 18
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas photo with mom

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Time and again, PeeCee has credited her success to her mom. The duo defends each other when need be. PeeCee and her mom Madhu Chopra are definitely mother-daughter goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 18
    Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with mom

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

    Though Bebo is not on any social media platform, Karisma keeps sharing beautiful pictures with her sister and mom Babita Kapoor. How beautiful is this snap of the trio!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 18
    Sara Ali Khan photo with mom Amrita Singh

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Though she's only two films old, she has managed to win millions of hearts with her down-to-earth nature. Here's a happy picture of Sara with her mom Amrita Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 18
    Shraddha Kapoor photo with mom

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha definitely got her cuteness from mom Shivangi Kolhapure. Here's a beautiful pic of the mother-daughter duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 18
    Sonakshi Sinha photo with mom

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Here's a picture of Sonakshi Sinha with her mom and let's admit, it is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 18
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with her mom Soni Razdan and Instagram pictures with her mother are proof of the same. The duo are always seen praising each other's work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 18
    Katrina Kaif photo with mom

    Katrina Kaif

    If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that the actress keeps treating us with pictures with her mom who is a teacher by profession.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 11 / 18
    Malaika Arora photo with mom

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika who is lately in the news due to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is close to her mom Joyce Polycarp.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 18
    Anushka Sharma photo with mom

    Anushka Sharma

    Though she's her daddy's girl, Anushka is also close to her mom. Here's a cute picture of Anushka with her mom!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 18
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Known for her acting and fitness, Disha is currently one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Here's a rare pic of the diva with her mom!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 18
    Janhvi Kapoor photo with mom Sridevi

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi was very close to her mom Sridevi who passed away last year. This picture of the mother-daughter duo will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 18
    Bhumi Pednekar photo with mom

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi who is currently enjoying the success of her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a mumma's girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 18
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Too cute to handle, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 17 / 18
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood is her mumma's girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 18 / 18
    Kiara Advani photo with mom

    Kiara Advani

    The Good Newwz actress keeps sharing selfies with her mom on Instagram. This one dates back to the time when Kiara's mom visited her on the sets of Indoo Ki Jawani.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

