PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood
Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone among others, B-town actresses share an amazing bond with their mothers. Check out these pictures of the actresses with their mothers.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: December 26, 2019 04:43 pm
Mother daughter duos of Bollywood
Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone among others, B-town actresses share an amazing bond with their mothers. As we all know, some actresses who have followed their mothers' footsteps and joined Bollywood and have also shared screen space with them in movies. B-town actresses who also keep us updated about their whereabouts shares cute and special moments with their moms on Instagram. Today, we bring to you a list of mother-daughter duos of Bollywood that keep giving us major goals.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Time and again, Aishwarya has always mentioned that her mother has always been supportive of her. Aishwarya who is an active social media user keeps sharing pictures with her mother.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika who is currently busy with Chhapaak's promotions shares an amazing bond with her mom. Here's a cute picture of the duo!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Time and again, PeeCee has credited her success to her mom. The duo defends each other when need be. PeeCee and her mom Madhu Chopra are definitely mother-daughter goals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
Though Bebo is not on any social media platform, Karisma keeps sharing beautiful pictures with her sister and mom Babita Kapoor. How beautiful is this snap of the trio!
Sara Ali Khan
Sara is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Though she's only two films old, she has managed to win millions of hearts with her down-to-earth nature. Here's a happy picture of Sara with her mom Amrita Singh.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha definitely got her cuteness from mom Shivangi Kolhapure. Here's a beautiful pic of the mother-daughter duo!
Sonakshi Sinha
Here's a picture of Sonakshi Sinha with her mom and let's admit, it is too cute to handle.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with her mom Soni Razdan and Instagram pictures with her mother are proof of the same. The duo are always seen praising each other's work.
Katrina Kaif
If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that the actress keeps treating us with pictures with her mom who is a teacher by profession.
Malaika Arora
Malaika who is lately in the news due to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is close to her mom Joyce Polycarp.
Anushka Sharma
Though she's her daddy's girl, Anushka is also close to her mom. Here's a cute picture of Anushka with her mom!
Disha Patani
Known for her acting and fitness, Disha is currently one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Here's a rare pic of the diva with her mom!
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi was very close to her mom Sridevi who passed away last year. This picture of the mother-daughter duo will melt your heart.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi who is currently enjoying the success of her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a mumma's girl.
Ananya Panday
Too cute to handle, isn't it?
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood is her mumma's girl.
Kiara Advani
The Good Newwz actress keeps sharing selfies with her mom on Instagram. This one dates back to the time when Kiara's mom visited her on the sets of Indoo Ki Jawani.
