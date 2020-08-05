Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks ravishing in a pink outfit; Check out the actress' THROWBACK candid photos

1 / 8

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a pink outfit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most fashionable stars and there's no denying that! The Baywatch star's style evolution is simply amazing. From rocking a denim look, nailing the casual avatar to pulling off a traditional outfit, PeeCee's looks are always impressive and worth taking note of! She has raised the bar of fashion. Given the fact PeeCee has a knack for pulling off any look with ease and perfection, many fans look up to her for fashion. In an interview with IANS, the actress shared her views on fashion and said, 'Fashion for me is spontaneity. I think I always chose to wear things that make me feel good.' Earlier, in an interview with InStyle magazine, PeeCee shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. The Quantico star revealed that the one thing that has changed since she went to the US is that she is now a bit adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching her eastern and western. 'I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western,' added PeeCee. She has made many stylish appearances over the years. Recently, we stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress when she attended an event. She wore a pink outfit. Without any further ado, check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : APH Images