Global star's go to colour when it comes to travelling decoded

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely knows how to keep her social media positive and encouraging. Ever since the lockdown started the actress has been given shoutouts to small businesses that have been affected due to the pandemic. Apart from that, she has also been sharing a series of success and courage stories from all across the globe which inspired her. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hard work and dedication. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks up to Priyanka's daring nature and that she did not have the courage like her. The actress recently shared a sunkissed picture of herself which left her husband mesmerized. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a glimpse of her day at work. The gorgeous diva left the internet in awe of her sun-kissed look and husband Nick Jonas could not get enough of it. Not just this, her adorable photos with husband Nick Jonas often light up the internet as fans cannot get enough of their adorable PDA on social media. After having stayed at home for a long time, Priyanka returned to work recently and gave fans a glimpse of it. As we missed spotting the global star today we have few pictures decoding her go to color for airport style. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani