Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' vacay pictures often create buzz on social media. The desi girl often goes on exotic destinations for her travel break. These holiday photos of the actress will leave you with an urge to go on a vacation.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood. As we all know, she has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood. On the personal side, PeeCee is happily married to singer and actor Nick Jonas. The Baywatch actress is balancing her personal and professional life perfectly well. She's living her life to the fullest and her social media posts are proof of the same. PeeCee, as we all know, is an adventurous lady. The stunning diva often takes time out of her hectic schedule to explore amazing places in the world. Her holiday pictures are a treat to the eyes and there's no denying that! The actress' vacay pictures often create buzz on social media. The Isn't It Romantic actress often goes on exotic destinations for her travel break. Having said that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' these holiday photos will certainly leave you with an urge to go on a vacation.
That beautiful smile!
We wonder what made her smile at that moment.
Absolutely mesmerising
This is such a beautiful click.
Beach baby
PeeCee is certainly a beach baby and this pic is proof of the same.
Travel goals
This photo screams of her love for travelling.
Sun-kissed
We are in love with this sun-kissed beach vacation pic!
Can't take our eyes off this pic
Throwback to the time when Nick Jonas turned photographer for his ladylove.
Peacefulness
PeeCee captioned this snap as, "So... no complaints."
Guess who?
Here's Priyanka trying her hands on photography!
Picture perfect
This pic of PeeCee and Nick is beautiful beyond words.
