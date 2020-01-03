Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out

1 / 10

PeeCee's travel pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood. As we all know, she has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood. On the personal side, PeeCee is happily married to singer and actor Nick Jonas. The Baywatch actress is balancing her personal and professional life perfectly well. She's living her life to the fullest and her social media posts are proof of the same. PeeCee, as we all know, is an adventurous lady. The stunning diva often takes time out of her hectic schedule to explore amazing places in the world. Her holiday pictures are a treat to the eyes and there's no denying that! The actress' vacay pictures often create buzz on social media. The Isn't It Romantic actress often goes on exotic destinations for her travel break. Having said that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' these holiday photos will certainly leave you with an urge to go on a vacation.

Photo Credit : Instagram