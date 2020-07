Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli: Here are fun PHOTOS of Bollywood weddings

1 / 11

Fun throwback pictures from Bollywood weddings and receptions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her quarantine birthday and as her fans poured in wishes for the global star, her husband blessed our feed with the sweetest wishes for his beloved. Nick Jonas shared, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring, and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." The actress has been with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home ever since the Coronavirus outbreak. She last visited India with Nick Jonas for a star studded Holi bash in the city where pictures of the couple with Katrina Kaif went viral. On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared how much she missed her mother and mother-in-law with an emotional video asking her followers on social media to love and hug their moms on their special day. Apart from sharing stunning pictures on social media, PeeCee and Nick Jonas have been utilising their time together to interact with their fans all around the world. The actress even made an appearance in his song Until We Meet Again, which he shot during the lockdown for The Voice where Nick was also one of the coaches. When it comes to the fun part, there is no doubt how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to surprise their fans on social media. Their wedding photos still make headlines every now and then. Today, we have pictures of the star studded weddings and receptions of Bollywood celebs who were seen in their fun mood.

Photo Credit : Instagram