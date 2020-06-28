Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas' FIRST appearance as a married couple will take you down memory lane

1 / 6

When Priyanka and Nick broke the internet with their stylish appearance as a married couple

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' love story can be rightly called as the perfect new-age millennial love story. The global stars are one amongst the most popular and well-known couples in the world and enjoy a massive fan following. The two initially started talking on social media in September 2016. In 2017, the couple met at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Chopra thinks that there can be something truly magical about a good perfume or fragrance and even opened up about the first time she encountered Nick Jonas in person, stating that the first thing she noticed about him was “how great he smelled.” Amid all the friendly flirtation and conversations, Nick recalls getting down on one knee and saying, "You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud." The rest is history. From getting married most royally at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace to being each other's date at all the parties and events to red carpets to their lovable social media banter, NickYanka has always shelled out major couple goals. The couple has been spending the best quality time together in Los Angeles at their home in quarantine. Recently, 'NickYanka' took their fans down a memory lane as they posted the first selfies from their date two years back with the most endearing captions for each other. While Priyanka wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..." and Nick shared an adorable selfie and captioned it as, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years." Back in 2018, NickYanka made a stylish appearance at the Jodhpur airport after their marriage. The couple's chemistry was 10 on 10 as they posed for the shutterbugs. Priyanka was dressed in a beautiful green saree and her look was completed with a pair of sunglasses. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani