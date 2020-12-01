Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas' Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to the star couple's FIRST public appearance

1 / 7

When PeeCee & Nick made their 1st public appearance together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the super adorable couples in the entertainment industry. Also, fondly known as Nickyanka by their fans, they complete two years of marriage today. Their fans have already taken over Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to wish their favourite couple. As we know, Priyanka and Nick's wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. They had a Christian, as well as a Hindu wedding. The couple's wedding created a huge buzz and their beautiful pictures went viral on social media. It's been two years and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still madly and deeply in love with each other. The couple's cute and romantic social media posts are proof of the same. They are relationship goals. From supporting each other whenever need be to showering each other with love, Nickyanka is couple goals. Since their wedding, they have made several appearances together. And undoubtedly, they are one of the most stylish couples in the industry. It was at Met Gala 2017 that they made their first public appearance together. They both looked super stylish. Well speaking of that, today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, take a look at some of the pictures from their first appearance together.

Photo Credit : Getty Images