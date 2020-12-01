Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas' Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to the star couple's FIRST public appearance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas' Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to the star couple's FIRST public appearance

On the occasion of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wedding anniversary, take a look at the pictures from their first appearance together at Met Gala 2017.
45301 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    When PeeCee & Nick made their 1st public appearance together

    When PeeCee & Nick made their 1st public appearance together

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the super adorable couples in the entertainment industry. Also, fondly known as Nickyanka by their fans, they complete two years of marriage today. Their fans have already taken over Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to wish their favourite couple. As we know, Priyanka and Nick's wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. They had a Christian, as well as a Hindu wedding. The couple's wedding created a huge buzz and their beautiful pictures went viral on social media. It's been two years and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still madly and deeply in love with each other. The couple's cute and romantic social media posts are proof of the same. They are relationship goals. From supporting each other whenever need be to showering each other with love, Nickyanka is couple goals. Since their wedding, they have made several appearances together. And undoubtedly, they are one of the most stylish couples in the industry. It was at Met Gala 2017 that they made their first public appearance together. They both looked super stylish. Well speaking of that, today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, take a look at some of the pictures from their first appearance together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    First public appearance together

    First public appearance together

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set tongues wagging when they arrived together at Met Gala 2017.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Super stylish

    Super stylish

    Both were at their stylish best. For the uninitiated, PeeCee and Nick were dressed in Ralph Lauren creations.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Can't take our eyes off them

    Can't take our eyes off them

    This event will always remain special for the two of them.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The duo were all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Candid moment!

    Candid moment!

    This candid moment of the couple is too beautiful for words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Nick on his first appearance with PeeCee

    Nick on his first appearance with PeeCee

    Talking about his and PeeCee's Met Gala appearance, Nick said that it was one of their first dates but it wasn't really a date. "I don't know how to describe it," he added.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images