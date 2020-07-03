Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one happy soul living life to the fullest; Check out her CANDID photos

1 / 9

PeeCee's best candid clicks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress has created a brand of her own. She is not only a big star in Bollywood but has successfully carved a niche for herself in the West as well. She won everyone's hearts with her performance in Quantico. Post Quantico, she was seen in movies like A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic. In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Fans are excited about PeeCee's upcoming projects. Due to the coronavirus, PeeCee has been quarantining with hubby Nick Jonas. In an interview with British Vogue, PeeCee opened up about her quarantine life. The actress said, "Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I'm so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four-year-old niece, Krishna. It's been incredible watching her discover new things." The actress added by saying that she's also been writing her book and reading books and also learning piano. A few days ago, it was announced that Chopra signed a two-year first look TV deal with Amazon Studios. The Quantico star confirmed the news on her Instagram as well. As she continues to keep inspiring, take a look at some of her best candid photos that prove she's one happy soul who is living her life to the fullest.

Photo Credit : Getty Images