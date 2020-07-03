Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one happy soul living life to the fullest; Check out her CANDID photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one happy soul living life to the fullest; Check out her CANDID photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. As she continues to inspire, take a look at some of her best candid clicks.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 03:23 pm
  • 1 / 9
    PeeCee's best candid clicks

    PeeCee's best candid clicks

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress has created a brand of her own. She is not only a big star in Bollywood but has successfully carved a niche for herself in the West as well. She won everyone's hearts with her performance in Quantico. Post Quantico, she was seen in movies like A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic. In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Fans are excited about PeeCee's upcoming projects. Due to the coronavirus, PeeCee has been quarantining with hubby Nick Jonas. In an interview with British Vogue, PeeCee opened up about her quarantine life. The actress said, "Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I'm so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four-year-old niece, Krishna. It's been incredible watching her discover new things." The actress added by saying that she's also been writing her book and reading books and also learning piano. A few days ago, it was announced that Chopra signed a two-year first look TV deal with Amazon Studios. The Quantico star confirmed the news on her Instagram as well. As she continues to keep inspiring, take a look at some of her best candid photos that prove she's one happy soul who is living her life to the fullest.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Lady in red

    Lady in red

    PeeCee looked drop dead gorgeous in a red one-shouldered turtle neck gown, which had a long train attached. She kept her makeup minimal while her hair was tied in a centre-parted sleek side ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Priyanka made a stunning appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'. She wore a blue sheer organza blouse and mini skirt from Fendi. She further styled her look with a samurai topknot. Her makeup was on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    PeeCee was a sight to behold as she graced the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival. She donned a black and white gown and looked beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Boss lady

    Boss lady

    She knows how to turn heads in a pantsuit. For an event, she donned a white pantsuit and gave boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Goals

    Goals

    Here's another pic of the actress that will make you fall in love with her. For an event, she donned a one-shoulder blouse and a grey pencil skirt. She paired her outfit with a pair of high heels and her hair was tied in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    This is one of the best clicks of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Ravishing look

    Ravishing look

    When it comes to Indian ensembles, PeeCee knows how to slay! For an event in the city, Priyanka opted for a floral embroidered suit and looked extremely pretty.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 9 / 9
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    She is one actress who knows how to pull off outfits of every colour. For an event in the city, she donned a green outfit and looked so stunning.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement