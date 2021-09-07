Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Parineeti Chopra: PHOTOS of the sisters that prove they share a close relationship

1 / 6

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra giving sister goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon, as she has made a very successful name in Bollywood and Hollywood movies. The actor is a self-made woman who has achieved everything with her own hard work and dedication towards making a career in the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not belong from a “filmy” background but years after making her debut in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sister, Parineeti Chopra also set foot in Bollywood. Even though she is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra had to work her way into making a career and successfully sustaining in the world of glamour. Belonging from the same industry, the Chopra sisters have never had any professional rivalry, and have always been spotted spending quality time together, giving sister goals. Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra that prove Mimi Didi and Tisha share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla