Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Parineeti Chopra: PHOTOS of the sisters that prove they share a close relationship

    Pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra giving sister goals

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon, as she has made a very successful name in Bollywood and Hollywood movies. The actor is a self-made woman who has achieved everything with her own hard work and dedication towards making a career in the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not belong from a “filmy” background but years after making her debut in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sister, Parineeti Chopra also set foot in Bollywood. Even though she is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra had to work her way into making a career and successfully sustaining in the world of glamour. Belonging from the same industry, the Chopra sisters have never had any professional rivalry, and have always been spotted spending quality time together, giving sister goals. Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra that prove Mimi Didi and Tisha share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Flaunting their natural beauty

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra click a selfie together as they flaunt their natural beauty having applied no makeup on their face.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Happy faces around Diana

    Priyanka and Parineeti get clicked candidly as they burst into laughter goofing around with the pet dog, Diana.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Gorgeous smiles

    Mimi Didi and Tisha click a selfie together, looking gorgeous having huge smiles on their faces as they reveal that they are each other’s ultimate support.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Precious moment

    The Chopra sisters get clicked candidly as Parineeti Chopra hugs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, getting emotional during Mrs. Jonas’ wedding ceremonies.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Public appearances

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra make a public appearance together, making heads turn in their designer outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani