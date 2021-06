1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ adorable pictures with her niece

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a well-known name in Bollywood and Hollywood. The over achiever had made headlines for requesting the US Government to share their vaccines with India. In a tweet shared by the actor, she had said that her “heart breaks while seeing India suffer from the Coronavirus pandemic”, also revealing that the United States Government has ordered for 550 million more vaccines than what is needed and requested them to share it with India because the situation in India was very critical. Priyanka lives life on her own terms and has always followed her heart. Her memoir, 'Unfinished' also made the headlines as the actor has revealed a lot about her journey from being a simple girl in India to becoming a global icon. The “desi girl” has always inspired many by often speaking up for herself and others. Despite becoming one of the most successful people in the world, Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains true to her roots and is very close to her family. Here are pictures of Priyanka with her niece, Krishna Sky Sarkisian that prove she is the “best aunt ever”. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram