/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs' PICS with their nieces & nephews raise the cuteness quotient
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs' PICS with their nieces & nephews raise the cuteness quotient
While we see the glamorous side of our favourite Bollywood stars on the big screen, social media gives an insight into their most adorable side with their family. Check out these photos of theirs with their niece and nephews.
Written By
Ekta Varma
13539 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 23, 2020 01:48 pm
1 / 10
Bollywood stars' PICS with their nieces and nephews are worth checking out
Bollywood celebrities may have played uncles and aunties of many children in the movies but in real life, they have super adorable nephews and nieces. The stars make sure that they can give some special moment to the children by trying to be around them or taking them out. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, all the stars have been close to their nieces and nephews. Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan advised Karisma Kapoor for Samaira social media usage. The star said, "My sister has a 14-year-old and she is also constantly on social media like Snapchat and everything else. All that goes on all day. I told Lolo that it has to be limited because then it is just about you sitting there and that's all you're doing. You're not reading a book; you're not looking out of the window; you're not conversing with anyone; you're not spending time with family, friends, nothing. We are losing the essence of even a nice chat. It is important to limit social media." Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also enjoying her wholesome time with her nieces Sky Krishna, Alena & Valentina Jonas. Sharing a few pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.” The first picture shows Krishna putting a crown on Priyanka's head and the former Miss World acts shocked and delighted. The second picture shows Priyanka turning muse for Krishna, who confidently applies eye-shadow on her aunt's forehead, while the third one is the result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses with lipstick on her face. The actress has time and again won hearts for her pictures with Nick Jonas' nieces and even Sky Krishna. Today, take a look at all the Bollywood stars and their quality times with their most endearing nieces and nephews that will surely melt your heart!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares RK's cute pictures with Samara which are too cute to miss. Much to our surprise, Samara doesn't call Ranbir as mamu. She reportedly calls uncle Ranbir by his name.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Varun Dhawan
Dhawan is a total family man and adores his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter, Niyara Dhawan. Speaking about his niece, Varun once said in an interview, “I think she has added a lot of joy. After she came into our lives, I realised that coming back [home from work] and playing with her is ‘success’. I always think there will be a time when I come home and she’ll think Tata [as she calls him] is ‘uncool’ now.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Salman Khan
Arpita's son Ahil is one of Salman Khan's most adorable nephews. This snap of the superstar enjoying some playtime as he pretends to sleep is beyond adorable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor is very close to sister-actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter and her niece Samaira. Kareena and Samaira are close to each other and bond over topics like fashion and relationships and many more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Abhishek Bachchan
That is one priceless family photo! Abhishek Bachchan's family moments with Shweta Bachchan Nanda's children Agastya and Shweta are truly #Instaworthy.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Sushant Singh Rajput
The Kai Po Che actor was a very loving uncle to his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti’s son, Nirvanh and this pic will make you miss him more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
One can never get enough of piggyback rides! Alena is the six-year-old daughter of Nick's brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
c
Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor look adorable together as they share warm cuddles in this throwback photo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Kangana Ranaut
The Queen of Bollywood's lovely moments with her sister Rangoli's son Prithvi will make your hearts melt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment