Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs' PICS with their nieces & nephews raise the cuteness quotient

Bollywood stars' PICS with their nieces and nephews are worth checking out

Bollywood celebrities may have played uncles and aunties of many children in the movies but in real life, they have super adorable nephews and nieces. The stars make sure that they can give some special moment to the children by trying to be around them or taking them out. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, all the stars have been close to their nieces and nephews. Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan advised Karisma Kapoor for Samaira social media usage. The star said, "My sister has a 14-year-old and she is also constantly on social media like Snapchat and everything else. All that goes on all day. I told Lolo that it has to be limited because then it is just about you sitting there and that's all you're doing. You're not reading a book; you're not looking out of the window; you're not conversing with anyone; you're not spending time with family, friends, nothing. We are losing the essence of even a nice chat. It is important to limit social media." Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also enjoying her wholesome time with her nieces Sky Krishna, Alena & Valentina Jonas. Sharing a few pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.” The first picture shows Krishna putting a crown on Priyanka's head and the former Miss World acts shocked and delighted. The second picture shows Priyanka turning muse for Krishna, who confidently applies eye-shadow on her aunt's forehead, while the third one is the result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses with lipstick on her face. The actress has time and again won hearts for her pictures with Nick Jonas' nieces and even Sky Krishna. Today, take a look at all the Bollywood stars and their quality times with their most endearing nieces and nephews that will surely melt your heart!

Photo Credit : Instagram