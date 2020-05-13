Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Samantha Akkineni: Actresses who dazzled in golden saree; Who wore it better?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Samantha Akkineni: Actresses who dazzled in golden saree; Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, actresses know how to slay! Be it rocking a casual avatar or acing a traditional look, actresses always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. Today, we have compiled a list of actresses who wore a golden saree.
198086 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 09:11 am
  • 1 / 8
    Actresses who dazzled in golden saree

    Actresses who dazzled in golden saree

    When it comes to fashion, actresses know how to slay! Be it rocking a casual avatar or acing a traditional look, actresses always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and set major fashion goals. When it comes to pulling off a saree look, actresses know to look their absolute best. Right from pulling off a monochrome saree or a net one, actresses add their own twist to the fashion trends. Time and again, many actresses have opted for golden saree and absolutely slayed it! From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actresses have worn some stunning golden sarees and looked breathtaking. On that note, we have compiled a list of actresses who wore a golden saree and impressed us.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut's saree looks never fail to impress. During her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2019, Kangana wore a custom made golden Kanjivaram saree by Bengaluru's Madhurya Creations and a corset by Falguni and Shane Peacock and looked absolutely ravishing in it. The Queen of Bollywood wore a pair of purple gloves to complete her stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is one celebrity who has great taste in fashion. The actress can pull off any look with ease. During her Bengaluru reception, Deepika wore a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree and paired it with an emerald choker, strings of pearls, and hair worn in her signature center-parted burn.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra is one celebrity who is looked upon by many in Bollywood for fashion. The actress has an impeccable sense of style. During Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception, PeeCee opted for a golden saree and paired it with a green blouse. She further styled her look with a golden neckpiece and bright shade lipstick.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon knows how to keep it stylish. She is one actress who can pull off any look with ease. For Diwali celebrations in the city, Kriti wore a beautiful heavy golden saree and looked absolutely ravishing. She rounded off her look with a pair of statement kundan earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Rekha

    Rekha

    Rekha is one versatile actress of Bollywood. Her saree looks often create a huge buzz. For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, Rekha wore a golden saree and paired it with beautiful jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. She knows how to dress and impress. For Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception, Kareena looked ethereal in a gold saree by Manish Malhotra. She kept her look simple yet managed to look drop-dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni is one fashionable diva down South. The actress' saree looks are always best. She once stunned in a golden saree which she teamed up with a pair of diamond earrings, pearl necklace, bindi, and red lipstick.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

