Priyanka Chopra Jonas' candid pictures are too good to miss

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress has achieved success on her own terms. Known to be a self-made star, PeeCee has carved a niche for herself in the West as well. Apart from doing Hindi films, she has been a part of Hollywood films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic? Her performance in ABC's show Quantico was loved by the masses. She essayed the role of Alex Parrish in the same and won hearts. On the personal side, PeeCee is very active on social media. She often shares pictures on Instagram and gives a glimpse into her life. Very recently, she took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful picture of herself captioning it as, "Wanderlust." Soon fans started speculating that she might be on her way to the sets of her newly confirmed film Matrix 4. As per reports, PeeCee plays an important role in the Keanu Reeves starrer. Apart from sharing beautiful snaps of herself, she also shares her workout videos, romantic moments with Nick Jonas and more. The actress' candid moments are always the best. Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress. The actress looks beyond gorgeous in every candid click. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images