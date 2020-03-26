Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. The diva always has her fashion game on point and sets some major style inspirations! Check out her style evolution on the international red carpets in the past few years.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2020 08:40 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution

    From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet an left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hair do, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. Speaking of that, check out the diva's style evolution on the international platforms and her various choices!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 11
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    In 2012, the actress turned up in this beautiful white saree for the Don - The King Is Back Premiere at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 11
    Chic and stylish

    Chic and stylish

    We totally love this look!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 11
    Mary Kom screening

    Mary Kom screening

    Mary Kom actress attended the screening of the film at Toronto International Film Festival in a glam avatar as she donned a white and black one sided off-shoulder gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 11
    Stunning as ever

    Stunning as ever

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' this outfit is definitely a big time YAY for us!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 11
    Captivating beauty

    Captivating beauty

    The diva in 2016 at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet in this beautiful gown!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 11
    A true blue fashionista

    A true blue fashionista

    We are absolutely loving this look!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 11
    The beauty made heads turn at the event

    The beauty made heads turn at the event

    PeeCee made heads turn at the 2017 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party with this shimmery avatar!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 11
    Queen of experiments

    Queen of experiments

    All hail the queen of fashion experiments! She not only experiments, but also slays every look effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 11
    Iconic forever

    Iconic forever

    This MET GALA 2019 attire will always be iconic!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 11
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    And finally to the look that became the talk of the town this year!

    Photo Credit : Getty

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Rashmika Mandanna\'s SAREE looks set major fashion inspiration; See PHOTOS
Rashmika Mandanna's SAREE looks set major fashion inspiration; See PHOTOS
Perrie Edwards to Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s dating history will leave you astonished; Check it out
Perrie Edwards to Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's dating history will leave you astonished; Check it out
Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma\'s BEAUTY looks are fabulous; See PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma's BEAUTY looks are fabulous; See PHOTOS
When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn\'t keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS
When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif\'s 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time
Katrina Kaif's 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement