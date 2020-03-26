Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos

1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet an left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hair do, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. Speaking of that, check out the diva's style evolution on the international platforms and her various choices!

Photo Credit : Getty Images