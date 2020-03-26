/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. The diva always has her fashion game on point and sets some major style inspirations! Check out her style evolution on the international red carpets in the past few years.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution
From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet an left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hair do, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. Speaking of that, check out the diva's style evolution on the international platforms and her various choices!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Desi girl
In 2012, the actress turned up in this beautiful white saree for the Don - The King Is Back Premiere at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival.
Photo Credit : Getty
Chic and stylish
We totally love this look!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Mary Kom screening
Mary Kom actress attended the screening of the film at Toronto International Film Festival in a glam avatar as she donned a white and black one sided off-shoulder gown.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Stunning as ever
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' this outfit is definitely a big time YAY for us!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Captivating beauty
The diva in 2016 at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet in this beautiful gown!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A true blue fashionista
We are absolutely loving this look!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The beauty made heads turn at the event
PeeCee made heads turn at the 2017 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party with this shimmery avatar!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Queen of experiments
All hail the queen of fashion experiments! She not only experiments, but also slays every look effortlessly.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Iconic forever
This MET GALA 2019 attire will always be iconic!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Beauty personified
And finally to the look that became the talk of the town this year!
Photo Credit : Getty
