Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra to Taylor Swift,Check out THESE closeup photos of stars from red carpet

Golden Globes 2020: Check out these celebrities who gave us major makeup and hair goals at the 77th Golden Globes. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, we have the entire list here.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: January 6, 2020 11:50 am
  • 1 / 11
    These stars stole the show with their beauty looks at the 77th Golden Globes

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never failed to make India proud whether its her global presence as an actor,her movies,her style or her beauty. The actress who was seen recently at the 77th Annual Golden Globes awards with her husband Nick Jonas made heads turn with her red carpet look and we cannot get over her classic bold red lipstick look teamed perfectly with a winged eyeliner and her soft curls alongwith a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano was a cherry on top. Not only Priyanka Chopra Jonas but several other actresses proved their beauty game with their makeup in the prestigious award ceremony. Check out these 15 actresses whose beauty in on point at the 77th Annual Golden Globes .

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 11
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Golden Globes 2020

    The Flea star who won the award for the best actress at the award ceremony opted for a sophisticated yet simple look with her natural short hair,pink lips and a winged eyeliner.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 11
    Joey King

    Joey King look for the red carpet was delusional,the actress opted for silver and taupe shades for her eyes which made us fall in love with her instantly.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 4 / 11
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez look for Golden Globes will give you major hair goals, her braided bun look is surely going to be a trendsetter in 2020.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 5 / 11
    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift opted to give the perfect dewy look to match her floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 6 / 11
    Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz sported a pixie cut for the red carpet and completed her look with bold red lips.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 11
    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston let her natural locks do the talking and sported a nude lipshade to make her look more natural.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 8 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas ruby lips and soft curls made her look like a royal on the red carpet and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 9 / 11
    Winnie Harlow

    Winnie Harlow was a sight to devour as she opted for a royal blue eyeliner and nude lips for the awards ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 10 / 11
    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie opted for silver eyes and natural hair to keep her natural charm on.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 11 / 11
    Scarlett Johanson

    Scarlett Johanson opted for a sleek hairdo, strings of diamond neck piece and a clean face of makeup.

    Photo Credit : Getty

