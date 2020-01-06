/
/
/
Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra to Taylor Swift,Check out THESE closeup photos of stars from red carpet
Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra to Taylor Swift,Check out THESE closeup photos of stars from red carpet
Golden Globes 2020: Check out these celebrities who gave us major makeup and hair goals at the 77th Golden Globes. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, we have the entire list here.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3113 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 6, 2020 11:50 am
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment