Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra to Taylor Swift,Check out THESE closeup photos of stars from red carpet

These stars stole the show with their beauty looks at the 77th Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never failed to make India proud whether its her global presence as an actor,her movies,her style or her beauty. The actress who was seen recently at the 77th Annual Golden Globes awards with her husband Nick Jonas made heads turn with her red carpet look and we cannot get over her classic bold red lipstick look teamed perfectly with a winged eyeliner and her soft curls alongwith a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano was a cherry on top. Not only Priyanka Chopra Jonas but several other actresses proved their beauty game with their makeup in the prestigious award ceremony. Check out these 15 actresses whose beauty in on point at the 77th Annual Golden Globes .

Photo Credit : Getty