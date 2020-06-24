Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' throwback pictures reveal her love for beaches over mountains

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' throwback pictures reveal her love for beaches over mountains

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' social media gives us a hint that the global icon is surely a bigger fan of a tropical beach vacation than mountains. Check these photos.
4127 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Priyanka Chopra and her love for the sea

    Priyanka Chopra and her love for the sea

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' is one of the most loved and inspiring actresses of Bollywood. After years of dedication and hard work the actress is not only a star in her motherland but is a global icon now. Infamous for her bold style statement, the former Miss World never fails to impress her fans with fashionable looks. The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing her posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures grab all our attention as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. She last visited India in March with beau Nick Jonas and this was before the coronavirus lockdown for a Holi Party in the city. The duo was seen in matching white outfits and their pictures from the event stormed the internet. Nick seemed really happy in the celebrations and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the event as well. In one of the videos, we even see Nick Jonas giving fans a sneak peek of the fun Holi bash with wife Priyanka. One of the most loved celeb couples globally, the two actors often keep sharing their PDA moments on Instagram which fans absolutely love. The couple is currently quarantining in their Los Angeles home. As we all miss out days outdoors and definitely those planned trips with our close ones, we have these photos of the global star enjoying her vacation. Her pictures also prove that she would rather choose beach over the mountains.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The best view

    The best view

    How happy does this serene picture look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Chasing the sun set

    Chasing the sun set

    Another picturesque, of the beautiful couple watching the sunset.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Vacation mode on

    Vacation mode on

    Priyanka Chopra in her chill mode in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Enjoying the breeze

    Enjoying the breeze

    PeeCee loving the breeze hitting her face as she enjoys her drink.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Bae watch feels

    Bae watch feels

    PeeCee in her bae watch avatar is a virtual treat for fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Enjoying the waves

    Enjoying the waves

    Playtime in the beach is the best part.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Yacht life is the best life

    Yacht life is the best life

    Priyanka Chopra enjoys her nap in her yacht.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    With her favourite

    With her favourite

    Priyanka enjoys some beach time with her best friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Such a captivating beauty

    Such a captivating beauty

    We can't decide whether the view is more beautiful or Priyanka here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

