Priyanka Chopra Jonas' throwback pictures reveal her love for beaches over mountains

1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra and her love for the sea

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' is one of the most loved and inspiring actresses of Bollywood. After years of dedication and hard work the actress is not only a star in her motherland but is a global icon now. Infamous for her bold style statement, the former Miss World never fails to impress her fans with fashionable looks. The Quantico actress who is an active social media user loves sharing her posts about her daily activities with her fans. Her holiday pictures grab all our attention as the style icon surely knows how to win over the hearts of fans even while she vacations. She last visited India in March with beau Nick Jonas and this was before the coronavirus lockdown for a Holi Party in the city. The duo was seen in matching white outfits and their pictures from the event stormed the internet. Nick seemed really happy in the celebrations and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the event as well. In one of the videos, we even see Nick Jonas giving fans a sneak peek of the fun Holi bash with wife Priyanka. One of the most loved celeb couples globally, the two actors often keep sharing their PDA moments on Instagram which fans absolutely love. The couple is currently quarantining in their Los Angeles home. As we all miss out days outdoors and definitely those planned trips with our close ones, we have these photos of the global star enjoying her vacation. Her pictures also prove that she would rather choose beach over the mountains.

Photo Credit : Instagram