Priyanka Chopra Jonas' THROWBACK selfies that fans should not miss; Check out

1 / 12

PeeCee's throwback selfies are too good to miss

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently living the life of her dream. The actress is truly a global star. She is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood and has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood. Speaking about Bollywood, she was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. In Hollywood, she first starred in a leading role in ABC's TV show Quantico. She impressed everyone with her stellar performance as Alex Parrish in the same. Talking about movies, she has featured in Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic? The actress now has many interesting projects in her kitty. She recently celebrated her birthday at home. PeeCee took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. She shared, 'Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all.' The actress is very active on social media. Her social media posts are always a delight to her million fans. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of selfies. From sharing her no makeup pic to goofy selfie, PeeCee's Instagram posts are too good to miss. Today, we have compiled a few of her best throwback pictures that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram