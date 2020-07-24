Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' THROWBACK selfies that fans should not miss; Check out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' THROWBACK selfies that fans should not miss; Check out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently living the life of her dream. Today, we have compiled a few of her best throwback pictures that are too good to miss.
4634 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    PeeCee's throwback selfies are too good to miss

    PeeCee's throwback selfies are too good to miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently living the life of her dream. The actress is truly a global star. She is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood and has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood. Speaking about Bollywood, she was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. In Hollywood, she first starred in a leading role in ABC's TV show Quantico. She impressed everyone with her stellar performance as Alex Parrish in the same. Talking about movies, she has featured in Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and Isn't It Romantic? The actress now has many interesting projects in her kitty. She recently celebrated her birthday at home. PeeCee took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. She shared, 'Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all.' The actress is very active on social media. Her social media posts are always a delight to her million fans. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of selfies. From sharing her no makeup pic to goofy selfie, PeeCee's Instagram posts are too good to miss. Today, we have compiled a few of her best throwback pictures that you should not miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Poolside swag

    Poolside swag

    The actress' selfies are always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    'Life is the art of drawing.. without an eraser,' captioned PeeCee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Set life

    Set life

    PeeCee captioned this pic as, 'Its gonna be a Fraterday at work today..Friday nights that go into Saturday #nightshoot #setlife #boo #coldoutside.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    So stunning

    So stunning

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    The Chopra Vacation

    The Chopra Vacation

    This pic will give you all the holiday feels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Bad and Boujee

    Bad and Boujee

    What do you think about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    That smile!

    That smile!

    'When you predict things little by little and in time it all adds up and you were right!... #lookingforward #selfiefirst,' captioned PeeCee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress looks so pretty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Fun times with brother

    Fun times with brother

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Getting creative

    Getting creative

    PeeCee captioned it as, 'Eiffel at my finger tips.. #PCInParis #QuanticoInFrance congrats #turkey.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    The actress looks beautiful in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement