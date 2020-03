1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's ravishing saree looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. From being the winner of a beauty pageant to making her mark in not only the Bollywood but also Hollywood industry, PeeCee has achieved it all. She made her silver screen debut in Bollywood with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She has been unstoppable ever since and delivered some of the most exemplary performances in Aitraaz, Barfi, Mary Kom, Kaminey, Agneepath amongst several others. She rose to fame in Hollywood with the series Quantico for her role as Alex Parrish. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. The actress has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. PeeCee has also made some of the most fantastic appearances in her desi avatar which win hearts. Read on to check out some of her best saree looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani