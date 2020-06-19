Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda

1 / 8

Priyanka donned her chuda with these dresses and we loved it

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' destination wedding back in December 2018 was one of the most anticipated weddings worldwide. Given the popularity of the actress herself along with her world-famous singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. The fairytale wedding which was held in Rajasthan was one of a kind. The couple got married in two wedding ceremonies a Christian one for Jonas' religion on December 1, followed by a Hindu one for Chopra Jonas' faith on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The wedding was attended by all of Nick and Priyanka's close family and friends.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always make headlines with their mushy romantic posts and pictures and we never get enough of these two celebrities.Their social media is filled with beautiful pictures of each other. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a dynasty of her own in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hardwork and dedication. In fact Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks upto Priyanka's daring nature and that she herself(Kareena) did not have the courage like Priyanka's. Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram over how they are spending quality time together. Moreover, Chopra has also been hosting IG Live sessions for educating people about COVID-19. We have some throwback pics of the actress post her wedding when she attended an event for a dating app she is an investor in donning her western dress with her wedding chuda. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani