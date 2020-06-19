/
/
/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her amazing professional attitude and today we have these throwback pictures of the actor attending events just after her fairytale wedding in Rajasthan donning her chuda in most of the pictures. Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1738 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 19, 2020 12:38 pm
1 / 8
Priyanka donned her chuda with these dresses and we loved it
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' destination wedding back in December 2018 was one of the most anticipated weddings worldwide. Given the popularity of the actress herself along with her world-famous singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. The fairytale wedding which was held in Rajasthan was one of a kind. The couple got married in two wedding ceremonies a Christian one for Jonas' religion on December 1, followed by a Hindu one for Chopra Jonas' faith on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The wedding was attended by all of Nick and Priyanka's close family and friends.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always make headlines with their mushy romantic posts and pictures and we never get enough of these two celebrities.Their social media is filled with beautiful pictures of each other. Priyanka who is an epitome of grace and style made a dynasty of her own in the Bollywood industry as well as in Hollywood with her hardwork and dedication. In fact Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared on a talk show how she looks upto Priyanka's daring nature and that she herself(Kareena) did not have the courage like Priyanka's. Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram over how they are spending quality time together. Moreover, Chopra has also been hosting IG Live sessions for educating people about COVID-19. We have some throwback pics of the actress post her wedding when she attended an event for a dating app she is an investor in donning her western dress with her wedding chuda. Take a look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
The actress opted for glitter while Nick kept it dapper
PeeCee was seen in a shimmer dress with a plunging neckline for the event while Nick wore a grey sweatshirt and denim pants.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 8
The actress wore this dress from Elie Saab
The newly wed wore a multi hued, sequined maxi dress featuring a halter neck and plunging neckline detail from Elie Saab's Resort 2019 collection.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 8
The duo sharing a moment on stage
The actors shared a 10 on 10 chemistry as they arrived for the event.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 8
The newly wed bridal look
Keeping work first as always, Priyanka attended the event immediately post her wedding. The actress cinched at the waist with a black belt. Hair tied up in a bun, a deep red lip and her chooda added finishing touches to her look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 8
Another look donning her chuda
The actress pulled off another look in a peach midi dress donning her chuda.
Photo Credit : manav manglani
7 / 8
Priyanka's midi peach dress
The newlyweds looked stunning. Priyanka dazzled in a peach Ralph and Russo dress and styled her look with soft curls and fresh face makeup.
Photo Credit : manav manglani
8 / 8
Nick in his dapper self
Priyanka and Nick appeared for an event in Delhi post their wedding and Nick opted for a dapper grey suit for the event. The two looked incredible together.
Photo Credit : manav manglani
Add new comment