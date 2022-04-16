Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif; Bollywood weddings that broke stereotypes

Weddings are the reunion of the two most beautiful souls whose match is made in heaven. D-Day is one of the most special days of anybody's life and it does not matter, it is a grand affair or an intimate ceremony, it remains close to a person's heart forever. Weddings are full of rituals and customs and the bride and groom follow them throughout the ceremony. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different than us and they also celebrate their big day with great pomp and show. However, as time is changing and we are living in the 21st century, some of our celebrities are taking a step toward breaking the several years old stereotypes that have been followed by the people. They are helping in rewriting those norms and rituals and we are totally loving them. From Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor, our favourite celebrities from the tinsel town are ruling the hearts not only because of their outfits or makeup looks but also because of breaking the conventional beliefs. So, today let us look at five Bollywood weddings that broke stereotypes and inspired us in many ways.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
It was a rare but beautiful sight when Katrina Kaif's sisters carried the 'Phoolon Ki Chaadar' during her bridal entry, which is usually carried by the brothers, as per norms and rituals. We are totally loving that they broke the stereotype and set an example before all of us.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Age is just a number and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas proved it right. 'Desi Girl' tied the knot with Nick who is 10 years younger than her, proving that age should not be a barrier to love and companionship. They also broke the 'belief' that a boy has to be older than a girl when it comes to the wedding. You go, Priyanka and Nick!
Rajkummar Rao asked his ladylove Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead during the wedding ceremony and won millions of hearts with his act. According to rituals, sindoor is usually worn by married women. However, Rao slashed all conventional beliefs and it was a beautiful moment when he said "Tum Bhi Laga Do" to Patralekhaa (we are not crying, you are crying!)
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
From ditching kanyadaan and bidaai to choosing a female priest to perform rituals and solemnize the wedding, Dia Mirza broke several stereotypes and inspired all of us. This was absolutely a groundbreaking wedding.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram
Who says you need to cry during your bidaai? Instead of rona-dhona, a journey can be started with a big smile on the face and Sonam Kapoor approves of it. She bid farewell to her family with big cheer and smile and we are drooling over her.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
