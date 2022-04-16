Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif; Bollywood weddings that broke stereotypes

1 / 6

Bollywood weddings that broke several years old stereotypes

Weddings are the reunion of the two most beautiful souls whose match is made in heaven. D-Day is one of the most special days of anybody's life and it does not matter, it is a grand affair or an intimate ceremony, it remains close to a person's heart forever. Weddings are full of rituals and customs and the bride and groom follow them throughout the ceremony. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different than us and they also celebrate their big day with great pomp and show. However, as time is changing and we are living in the 21st century, some of our celebrities are taking a step toward breaking the several years old stereotypes that have been followed by the people. They are helping in rewriting those norms and rituals and we are totally loving them. From Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor, our favourite celebrities from the tinsel town are ruling the hearts not only because of their outfits or makeup looks but also because of breaking the conventional beliefs. So, today let us look at five Bollywood weddings that broke stereotypes and inspired us in many ways.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram